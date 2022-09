If you peruse the Florida pregame notes package previewing the No. 12 Gators’ SEC East showdown Saturday night against No. 20 Kentucky, you find an interesting nugget. The UF packet notes that, since Mark Stoops became the UK football coach in 2013, the Gators have outscored the Wildcats by a combined 81 points, 239-158.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO