Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
New craft brewery opens in Rail Yard District near Downtown

Myrtle Avenue Brewing with 11 craft beers on tap, rustic community tables plus a children's play area amid a plant-filled outdoor beer garden, invites friends, families and neighbors to gather together, relax and have a good time. The community-focused brewpub recently opened at 633 N. Myrtle Ave. in the Jax...
Media Roundtable; 'Hello, Goodbye'; Jewish High Holidays; Nathan Kalish

Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. Republican Daniel Davis has officially joined Jacksonville’s mayoral race. David previously served as the president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, as a state representative and as a Jacksonville City Council member. Davis’ campaign has already amassed huge financial support ahead of his faceoff with a spirited — and crowded — field of candidates.
Jacksonville development; "Saving Freud"; Camden Spaceport; The Move

Downtown Jacksonville is in constant development. From a Navy ship docked downtown to an art exhibit taking over an old Baptist church building, Jacksonville is hard at work to make the urban core an attractive area for residents. Guests:. David Bauerlein, Florida Times Union. Laura Edgecombe, Build Up Downtown. Bill...
Last Chance: Smithsonian 'Bias' exhibit leaves MOSH this weekend

"The Bias Inside Us," a traveling exhibition and community engagement project from the Smithsonian, is ending its run at the Jacksonville Museum of Science and History. This weekend is the last chance for Jacksonville residents to see it locally, before the project packs up Sept. 11 and moves on to North Carolina.
