Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries in Walnut Hills on Saturday. The crash involving three cars occurred at 2347 Gilbert Avenue around 3:54 p.m. According to scanners, one person suffered a shoulder injury and another person sustained a leg injury.
Fox 19
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
One person shot in downtown Cincinnati; around 15 rounds fired
One person was shot in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning. Police said 15 rounds were fired in the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati: Man Found Shot Near Findley Market
Cincinnati: Man Found Shot Near Findley Market
WLWT 5
Police: 1 injured following a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a crash sent one person to the hospital, Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to Colerain Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. Police say...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after being shot near Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being shot near Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine Thursday. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 1800 Elm Street. Upon arrival, responding officers and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Charges re-filed in 19-year-old's murder after handling of suspected murder weapon derailed case
CINCINNATI — A murder suspect whose criminal charges were dropped in April is facing murder charges again. Delrico Peoples was charged with murder in the summer of 2019. Police believed he was driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy that killed Brandon Phoenix. Phoenix was 19-years-old...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man accused of shooting West Chester mother, stealing her gun
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young West Chester mother remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. The shooting took place inside a third-floor unit at Highlands apartments right off Fountain Boulevard in West Chester. Court records identified the victim as 25-year-old Tonia Hall. A...
WKRC
Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man faces charges after missing woman found dead in Kenton County
ELSMERE, Ky. — A 53-year-old man has been charged after police said he admitted he disposed of a body using a trash can and a shallow grave in Kenton County. According to Kenton County police, Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, of Cincinnati is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on I-75 at I-275 in Sharonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police and fire face off in inaugural Battle of the Badges
CINCINNATI — The first Battle of the Badges between the Cincinnati police department and Cincinnati fire department raised thousands for charity and served as an uplifting event for community members and first responders. Charity dollars were on the line. So were bragging rights. The trash talking started early. "We...
Fox 19
Charges dropped against man accused in West Chester shooting
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is no longer facing charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday at a West Chester Apartment Complex. At a hearing Friday, the charges against Courtney Montgomery were officially dropped because of conflicting evidence and lack of probable cause. Montgomery had been...
WLWT 5
Police: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Walnut Hills. It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of McGregor Avenue and Reading Road. Police say the driver didn't stop. The person was taken to UC Medical Center but is expected...
Fox 19
23-year-old arrested for attacking man with bow and arrow
NORTH BEND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood man was arrested on felonious assault charges after he attacked someone with a bow and arrow on Sept. 7, police say. Tyler Weil, 23, is accused of knowingly and intentionally causing physical harm to Kyle Getz, according to court documents. The incident happened...
Comments / 0