Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 injured following a motorcycle crash on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a crash sent one person to the hospital, Thursday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police responded to Colerain Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dead after being shot near Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being shot near Findlay Market in Over-the-Rhine Thursday. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 1800 Elm Street. Upon arrival, responding officers and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Police identify human remains found in Elsmere, execute search warrant at home

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in Elsmere Saturday. Police identified the remains as 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts from Cincinnati. Roberts was reported missing to the Cincinnati Police Department on Aug. 25. Her remains were found in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street.
ELSMERE, KY
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man faces charges after missing woman found dead in Kenton County

ELSMERE, Ky. — A 53-year-old man has been charged after police said he admitted he disposed of a body using a trash can and a shallow grave in Kenton County. According to Kenton County police, Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, of Cincinnati is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police and fire face off in inaugural Battle of the Badges

CINCINNATI — The first Battle of the Badges between the Cincinnati police department and Cincinnati fire department raised thousands for charity and served as an uplifting event for community members and first responders. Charity dollars were on the line. So were bragging rights. The trash talking started early. "We...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Charges dropped against man accused in West Chester shooting

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is no longer facing charges in connection with a shooting Wednesday at a West Chester Apartment Complex. At a hearing Friday, the charges against Courtney Montgomery were officially dropped because of conflicting evidence and lack of probable cause. Montgomery had been...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

23-year-old arrested for attacking man with bow and arrow

NORTH BEND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood man was arrested on felonious assault charges after he attacked someone with a bow and arrow on Sept. 7, police say. Tyler Weil, 23, is accused of knowingly and intentionally causing physical harm to Kyle Getz, according to court documents. The incident happened...
NORTH BEND, OH

