ELSMERE, Ky. — A 53-year-old man has been charged after police said he admitted he disposed of a body using a trash can and a shallow grave in Kenton County. According to Kenton County police, Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, of Cincinnati is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 28-year-old Kadidra Roberts.

KENTON COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO