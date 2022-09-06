ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Former Penn State Players Make NFL Rosters as Rookies

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFES3_0hkS7xx500

A total of 44 Lions are on NFL rosters, including kicker Robbie Gould, who enters his 18th season.

Ten players from Penn State's 2021 roster made NFL teams as rookies, joining 34 other former Nittany Lions on rosters ahead of opening week.

In all, 44 former Penn State players populate 25 NFL rosters at the beginning of the 2022 season. A total of 34 made their teams' 53-player active rosters. Eight players are on practice squads, one is on injured reserve and another begins on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The Washington Commanders have a league-high four former Lions on their roster, including first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson. And three Penn State players are team captains: running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Cam Miller for the New York Giants and safety Adrian Amos for the Green Bay Packers.

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould begins his 18th NFL season, making him the longest-tenured NFL player in Penn State history. In addition, Buffalo defensive tackle DaQuan Jones begins his 11th season, and Los Angeles Rams receiver Allen Robinson starts year 10.

Quarterback Trace McSorley began the season on Arizona's practice squad but was promoted after the team placed Colt McCoy on injured reserve.

Here's the list of former Penn State football players in the NFL. Rookies are in bold:

Atlanta Falcons: Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie , defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo (practice squad)

Arizona Cardinals: Quarterback Trace McSorley, linebacker Jesse Luketa (practice squad)

Baltimore Ravens: Linebacker Odafe Oweh, kicker Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, linebacker Brandon Smith , running back John Lovett (practice squad)

Chicago Bears: Safety Jaquan Brisker

Cleveland Browns: Tight end Jesse James

Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker Nick Bowers (practice squad)

Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker Micah Parsons, Offensive lineman Connor McGovern

Denver Broncos: Receiver KJ Hamler

Detroit Lions: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, fullback Jason Cabinda (reserve/PUP list)

Green Bay Packers: Safety Adrian Amos, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Offensive lineman Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive tackle Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Receiver Allen Robinson II, safety Nick Scott, cornerback Grant Haley (practice squad)

Miami Dolphins: Tight end Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Receiver Dan Chisena (practice squad)

New Orleans Saints: Punter Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Running back Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Linebacker Marcus Allen (5), tight end Pat Freiermuth

San Francisco 49ers: Kicker Robbie Gould, defensive tackle Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback John Reid (IR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Receiver Chris Godwin (6), linebacker Carl Nassib, offensive tackle Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Receiver Jahan Dotson , linebacker Shaka Toney, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (practice squad), safety Troy Apke (practice squad)

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories.

