ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kourtney Kardashian X Boohoo: What You Need To Know To Shop The Limited Edition Collab

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AujY_0hkS7fJF00
Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo

Kardashian fans, this latest fashion collaboration is for you. Kourtney Kardashian Barker and U.K. fashion brand boohoo have teamed up for a sustainably friendly collection , and OK! has all the details you need to know to shop the drop launching this month.

The collaboration between the oldest Kardashian sibling and boohoo addresses the need for sustainable and environmentally-friendly clothing at an accessible price point.

SCOTT DISICK STILL FILMING ‘THE KARDASHIANS’ DESPITE BEING ‘EXCOMMUNICATED’ BY THE FAMILY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg0XX_0hkS7fJF00
Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo
KKB X boohoo

Kourtney Kardashian Barker x boohoo collection is comprised of 45 pieces that you can shop directly from the runway to your closet on Tuesday, September 13. The collection is the fashion brand’s first dive into vintage style and features two exclusive custom designs, including an old-school-cool biker jacket.

HOW TO RECREATE THE KARDASHIAN KIDS’ STYLE: GET THE LOOK

While there are many celebrity fashion collaborations, few have put the level of thought into crafting each piece as seen in the KKB x boohoo collection.

“We want to get these products into the hands of those who want a more conscious choice, because we know they’ll love the quality, design and feel, so we are investing into certain price points and categories so that our customers don’t have to pay more,” boohoo said in a statement on how the brand carefully considered the designs for the collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKV1j_0hkS7fJF00
Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo

The Poosh founder has long been public about her views towards clean living and incorporating sustainability throughout her lifestyle . On being approached for the collaboration, Kardashian voiced concerns about the repercussions the collaboration may have on the planet and garment industry workers.

“When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” said Kardashian in a press release, “boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line.”

The mother-of-three continued, “It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3IRZ_0hkS7fJF00
Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo

Garments in the collection feature recycled fibers to reduce unnecessary waste in sourcing materials while ensuring that each design has longevity to be worn and styled in various ways for years to come.

Leather, lace and a lot of detail can be found throughout the designs, giving a nod to Kardashian’s recent rocker-chic looks, as well as her iconic lace-filled Italian wedding to former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker .

The limited edition collection will be available to shop online following its NYFW debut. While there are no immediate plans for a second collection, Kardashian recognizes this collab as a first step towards bringing attractive, sustainable styles to closets everywhere.

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made," she noted, "but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Lisa Rinna Vows To Tell Her Truth At The 'RHOBH' Reunion After Being 'Threatened' By Bravo Fans

Lisa Rinna has confirmed her attendance at the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. The Rinna Beauty founder took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 9, to emphasize that she will be clearing her name after endless online drama that she has been at the center of over the past season. "I have been threatened for the past 4 months By 'people; basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that are untrue and don't exist," Rinna began alongside a photo of herself in hair and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Better Than Ever: Ashton Kutcher's Health Scare Made Marriage To Mila Kunis 'Stronger'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage is completely solid. Following the Dude,Where's My Car? star's terrifying battle with a rare autoimmune disease, insiders close to the Hollywood power couple revealed the pair have grown even closer.“Ashton and Mila have a very small social circle, they have a few close friends that are like family that have been there for Mila and Ashton throughout his health battle,” a source explained.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET AWAY FROM THEIR TWO KIDSThe insider dished that the Black Swan actress was “terrified about losing”...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

113K+
Followers
3K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy