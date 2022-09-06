Kourtney Kardashian X Boohoo: What You Need To Know To Shop The Limited Edition Collab

Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo

Kardashian fans, this latest fashion collaboration is for you. Kourtney Kardashian Barker and U.K. fashion brand boohoo have teamed up for a sustainably friendly collection , and OK! has all the details you need to know to shop the drop launching this month.

The collaboration between the oldest Kardashian sibling and boohoo addresses the need for sustainable and environmentally-friendly clothing at an accessible price point.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo

Kourtney Kardashian Barker x boohoo collection is comprised of 45 pieces that you can shop directly from the runway to your closet on Tuesday, September 13. The collection is the fashion brand’s first dive into vintage style and features two exclusive custom designs, including an old-school-cool biker jacket.

While there are many celebrity fashion collaborations, few have put the level of thought into crafting each piece as seen in the KKB x boohoo collection.

“We want to get these products into the hands of those who want a more conscious choice, because we know they’ll love the quality, design and feel, so we are investing into certain price points and categories so that our customers don’t have to pay more,” boohoo said in a statement on how the brand carefully considered the designs for the collection.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo

The Poosh founder has long been public about her views towards clean living and incorporating sustainability throughout her lifestyle . On being approached for the collaboration, Kardashian voiced concerns about the repercussions the collaboration may have on the planet and garment industry workers.

“When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” said Kardashian in a press release, “boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line.”

The mother-of-three continued, “It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker by boohoo

Garments in the collection feature recycled fibers to reduce unnecessary waste in sourcing materials while ensuring that each design has longevity to be worn and styled in various ways for years to come.

Leather, lace and a lot of detail can be found throughout the designs, giving a nod to Kardashian’s recent rocker-chic looks, as well as her iconic lace-filled Italian wedding to former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker .

The limited edition collection will be available to shop online following its NYFW debut. While there are no immediate plans for a second collection, Kardashian recognizes this collab as a first step towards bringing attractive, sustainable styles to closets everywhere.

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made," she noted, "but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”