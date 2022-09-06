ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Californians brace for a scorching Tuesday afternoon; thousands without power

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

Bay Area heat wave peaking Tuesday; power emergency declared 03:58

OAKLAND -- The Bay Area was baking once again Tuesday afternoon under a record heat wave that has blanketed the state, triggering a surge in demand on the California's power grid that pushed the electrical circuits to their limits.

Across the San Francisco Bay Area, thousands of residents sweated it out in their homes and businesses without power as the heat overwhelmed transformers in Santa Rosa, San Ramon, Livermore and other communities. The temperature gauge read 108 at noon in Livermore.

"Less than 10,000 customers in the entire Bay Area are being impacted by a power outage," PG&E said in a news release. "That's mostly due to an outage that started in 12:15 in the East Bay impacting about 4,900 customers in Pleasanton and Dublin.  Crews are looking into the cause and working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible."

BART slowed commute trains to make sure the overheated tracks remained stable. The Novato Unified School District went to a modified class schedule and Oakland turned eight city libraries into cooling centers . In San Francisco, where most residents do not have air conditioning, the city was offering free admission to neighborhood pools on Tuesday and Wednesday .

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a plea for energy conservation.

"This heat wave is on track to be the longest and the hottest on record for the state and many parts of the west for the month of September," he said. "We're heading to the worst part of this heat wave. The risk for outages is real and it's immediate. These triple digit temperatures throughout our state are leading to not surprising record demand on the energy grid."

For a second straight day, temperatures records were being challenged or topped. Forecasters predicted the temperature would reach 113 in both Concord and Livermore to set new records.

Officials say the real crisis point would be Tuesday afternoon.

"Extreme heat will continue through the remainder of the workweek though Tuesday is currently anticipated to be the hottest day," the weather service warned.

As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid. The state has additional energy capacity at the moment "but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility," Mainzer said, calling additional conservation "absolutely essential."

The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 p.m.

California's energy grid runs on a mix of mostly solar and natural gas during the day, along with some imports of power from other states. But solar power begins to fall off during the late afternoon and into the evening, which is the hottest time of day in some parts of the state. And some of the aging natural gas plants California relies on for backup power aren't as reliable in hot weather.

At CAISO's request on Monday, four temporary emergency power generators deployed by the Department of Water Resources in Roseville and Yuba City were activated for the first time since they were installed last year, providing up to 120 megawatts, enough electricity for 120,000 homes.

CAISO also issued a Flex Alert call for voluntary conservation between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday , making seven alerts in as many days.

In addition, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) extended a Spare the Air Alert for smog through Wednesday as the heat wave combined with motor vehicle exhaust will produce unhealthy ozone levels.

"Unfortunately, there is more extreme heat and smog on the horizon for the Bay Area this week," said a prepared statement from Sharon Landers, the BAAQMD interim executive officer. "With packed Bay Area roads and record heat, we should all take steps to reduce traffic congestion by choosing transit or working remotely to protect our air and public health."

Comments / 1

SFist

Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations

While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

After oppressive heat, temperatures drop in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - After nearly a week of oppressive heat, with temps reaching 116 degrees in Livermore, the Bay Area can breathe a sigh of relief. "A drop in temperatures is coming today," KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco. "And additional cooling in time for the weekend." The mercury should dip by...
LIVERMORE, CA
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport

It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother Nature delivers final sweltering blast before heat dome breaks down

SAN FRANCISCO -- After seven days, a heat dome draped over California was finally losing its grip Thursday, but not before delivering one more day of excessive triple digit temperatures away from the coast. Livermore has been the poster child of the historic heat wave.  Twice during the week-long onslaught temperatures have climbed to 116 -- the hottest ever recorded in the East Bay community. Among those left to sweat out the heat without power were Carly Mueller and her husband Justin.   "It's awful," Carly told KPIX as the couple took a late night walk. "We definitely can't go to sleep...
LIVERMORE, CA
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay agencies team up to test-run emergency systems

ORINDA, Cali. - Emergency first responders in Lafeyette, Orinda and Morage ran a test of their emergency communication systems; they wanted to make sure, in the event of emergency, people are kept safe. Fire Station 45 of the Moraga-Orinda Fire District along Orinda Way served as the mock communications hub...
ORINDA, CA
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families

REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
