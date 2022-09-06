Read full article on original website
Southwest Quadrant Shooting leaves one injured, says Cedar Rapids PD
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids' Friday afternoon shooting in the Southwest quadrant left one person injured, announced the Cedar Rapids Police Department (PD) Friday night. At approximately 3:41 p.m., Joint Communication Agency (JCA) dispatchers received calls about shots fired at an apartment complex, located in the 4600 block of 1st Avenue Southwest.
