Cedar Rapids, IA

Southwest Quadrant Shooting leaves one injured, says Cedar Rapids PD

Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids' Friday afternoon shooting in the Southwest quadrant left one person injured, announced the Cedar Rapids Police Department (PD) Friday night. At approximately 3:41 p.m., Joint Communication Agency (JCA) dispatchers received calls about shots fired at an apartment complex, located in the 4600 block of 1st Avenue Southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Victim identified in Linn County Sheriff's Office death investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The victim in the death investigation in Linn County has been identified. 23-year old Katelyne Marquez was brought to a hospital in Hiawatha unresponsive and not breathing on Wednesday night. Marquez was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is believed the initial...
LINN COUNTY, IA
CRPD asking for your help in identifying robbery suspects

Cedar Rapids Police are looking for your help in identifying the people in the pictures above. Police say they robbed the Check Into Cash on Blairsforest Way NW on August 4th. If you know the identity of these individuals you are asked to call CRPD Investigators at 319-286-5457.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ASJ releases statement in response of release of CRPD body cam footage

Advocates for Social Justice released a statement Thursday in response to the Cedar Rapids Police Department's release of body cam footage from a deadly police shooting on August 30, 2022. The video, posted to CRPD's Facebook page, is where 22-year-old William Rich died at the scene of domestic disturbance call...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Mt Trashmore 5K Run kicked off Saturday in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — The Trashmore 5K Dash to Bash Epilepsy event kicked off Saturday morning at the National Czech Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Runners from across the city lined up to run out of support for the Epilepsy Foundation. City Council Member, Dale Todd and Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Theatre Cedar Rapids puts on "Once" musical

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Even though school is in session - it's still summer for Theatre Cedar Rapids. The organization is hosting the musical "Once" at the Brucemore Mansion's outdoor theater from Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11 as a part of its Summer Series. The musical centers...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids Hughes Park is now officially open

The City of Cedar Rapids officially opens Hughes Park, 2100 Wilson Avenue SW, on Friday. The park historically preserves an outdoor environmental space previously owned by the Hughes family. It features nature-themed play equipment, including log balance beams and stepping pads created by trees lost in the Derecho. Other features...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Kalona receives $5,000 for student-built housing project

Kalona — On September 7th Aureon, the Iowa Area Development group and the Kalona Cooperative Technology Company presented a $5,000 check to the City to help fund the student-built housing project. The group was able to rehabilitate a 100-year-old house located at 721 6th Street in Kalona and turn...
KALONA, IA

