Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
KAKE TV

KU wins game against W. Virginia in a barn-burner

(KAKE) - KU fans tonight are celebrating Saturday after their dramatic overtime victory, overcoming a 14-point first-halftime deficit to earn a 55-42 victory on the road. This is the first-ever Jayhawks win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown. Kansas trailed by as much as 14 on three separate occasions, including being down by two touchdowns at the end of the first quarter.
MORGANTOWN, WV

