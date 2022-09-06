ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch streamer disables his audio and HUD and still hits top rank in 6 days

By Tyler Colp
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Bogur hit Grandmaster without sound, a HUD, and at an ugly resolution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7i3Q_0hkS4P1s00
(Image credit: No HUD Gameplays / Blizzard)

Overwatch set at half of its rendering scale, no HUD, and no audio makes it look like a fuzzy Nintendo DS port that never was. It looks playable at first, but then you see the lack of UI elements and audio cues and the whole thing looks like an unfinished project from 15 years ago.

Twitch streamer Bogur spent several days playing this less-than-retro version of Overwatch in the game's competitive mode and managed to hit the highest rank anyway. He started the climb with a new unranked account and gradually turned off the game's essential settings as his Twitch subscription goals were met.

He only played the game's gorilla tank hero Winston (who luckily doesn't have to precisely aim his Tesla Cannon) and turned off all the settings you might take for granted in any FPS, especially Overwatch:

  • No audio
  • No HUD
  • 50% rendering scale
  • No voice chat
  • No player outlines

In a chaotic, fast-paced game like Overwatch, where two teams of six players shoot and throw magical abilities at each other, the lack of contextual information in the game's audio and UI is like playing chess without the board. It's possible, but you're at an extreme disadvantage if you don't know the game well. You can't see things like the cooldown of your abilities, your health, your crosshair, and the status of the payload or capture point. It's all feel—a skill that only a consistently high-ranked player like Bogur could reasonably have.

It took Bogur seven streams to go from the game's mid-tier diamond rank (where the game initially placed him) to grandmaster, longer than most 'unranked to GM' streams that other players frequently do. Not only did he have to play against players with their games intact, but he suspects (opens in new tab) that a few people showed up in his matches to derail the challenge.

You can still view all of the stream archives (opens in new tab) on Twitch. It feels like watching a video that got DMCA'd and all the audio except his voice and the clicks and clacks of his keyboard were removed. It's no-fi ASMR.

"I barely ate for days, I barely slept for days," he said right after he achieved his goal (opens in new tab). "Oh my god, I can't believe it."

Bogur's challenge is impressive, but I can't imagine his teammates were always thrilled to have to play with someone at such a massive disadvantage. It's the final season before Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) launches and replaces the game next month though, so a little fun seems warranted before it makes fundamental (opens in new tab) changes to its format.

Tyler has covered games, games culture, and hardware for over a decade before joining PC Gamer as Associate Editor. He's done in-depth reporting on communities and games as well as criticism for sites like Polygon, Wired, and Waypoint. He's interested in the weird and the fascinating when it comes to games, spending time probing for stories and talking to the people involved. Tyler loves sinking into games like Final Fantasy 14, Overwatch, and Dark Souls to see what makes them tick and pluck out the parts worth talking about. His goal is to talk about games the way they are: broken, beautiful, and bizarre.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Streamer#Video Game#Nintendo#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Overwatch
PC Gamer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a final, free DLC.

The Last Chapter looks to be an epilogue of sorts for Eivor's story. Tucked into the sequence of Assassin's Creed announcements at Ubisoft's Forward event earlier today, the company announced that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be receiving a final, free DLC following its recent expansion pack, Dawn of Ragnarök.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This Paper Mario-inspired indie looks like a GBA classic time forgot

Paper Animal RPG also channels Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, really bringing home the early aughts cute. There sure are a lot of those "wholesome" games out there, so much so that any prospective cutesy adventure has its work cut out setting itself apart with all the adorable frogs (opens in new tab) and spooky witches (opens in new tab) taking gaming by storm. Luckily for Paper Animal RPG (opens in new tab), its classic Game Boy Advance charm and gameplay really help it shine.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Three brand new Assassin Creed games announced at Ubisoft Forward

That's not even counting last week's leaked AC: Mirage, or new DLC for Valhalla. Three new Assassin's Creed games were announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022 on Saturday, including a new flagship open world RPG set in Japan, the witchy Codename Hexe, and a mobile game spin-off. Ubisoft also officially pulled the hood back on the recently leaked Assassin's Creed Mirage (opens in new tab), a throwback to the more stealth-focused play of early Assassin's Creed. Valhalla will also be getting a final bit of DLC towards the end of 2022 that will tie up its main storyline.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Stalker 2 studio denies further delays, despite Xbox pre-order refunds

Heart of Chornobyl's development has been seriously affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. GSC Game World, the developer of the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, is one of the many studios that have been seriously affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the ongoing war in the region. The anticipated sequel was at one point scheduled for release this year but, soon after the invasion, it was confirmed it would be delayed into 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve's adorable Steam Deck mascot is my new best friend

Valve unveiled its new mascot ahead of the Tokyo Game Show next week. And as someone who loves mascots and closely follows the hijinx of the Phillie Phanatic (opens in new tab) and Orbit from the Houston Astros (opens in new tab), I couldn't be happier. According to a tweet...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Here's our first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage

AC Mirage goes back to the series' stealthy roots in 2023. Ubisoft has officially revealed Assassin's Creed Mirage at the its Forward 2022 event, giving a first look at the next Assassin's Creed game with a pre rendered trailer. (opens in new tab) Mirage is set in Baghdad during its golden age of the 9th Century CE, 300 years before and 850-some kilometers away from the original Assassin's Creed, but merely 20 years before AC Valhalla.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy