Wamego, KS

It’s E
4d ago

The same exact thing happened to my cousin but no one knew who sold it to him. Absolutely disgusting people nowadays. It’s HEARTBREAKING. 🥺

Little Apple Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case

A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
kq2.com

Two arrested in suspected fentanyl seizure

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Two people were arrested last week, after pills suspected of containing fentanyl were found in an Atchison County, Kansas hotel. The sheriff's department posting on social media that deputies executed a search warrant at the Super 8 hotel in Atchison and found more than 130 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.
ATCHISON, KS
Wamego, KS
Kansas State
Pottawatomie County, KS
Pottawatomie County, KS
Wamego, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
KAKE TV

Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop. According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
WIBW

2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail for various drug crimes in Morris Co. over Labor Day weekend. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials arrested Cole Zimmerman, 38, of Council Grove, after he was found at his home in the 500 block of Country Ln.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSNT News

5 youths, 2 adults arrested in Junction City burglary

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident

Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
LYON COUNTY, KS

