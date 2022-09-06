Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused of transporting meth
JACKSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Sept. 6, a sheriff's deputy stopped a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van on 150th near U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged registration infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy discovered what was...
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
5 arrested after person is robbed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The […]
Two arrested in suspected fentanyl seizure
(ATCHISON, Ks.) Two people were arrested last week, after pills suspected of containing fentanyl were found in an Atchison County, Kansas hotel. The sheriff's department posting on social media that deputies executed a search warrant at the Super 8 hotel in Atchison and found more than 130 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.
5 teenagers, 2 adults arrested in connection to burglary in Geary County
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven people, two adults and five teenagers, in connection to a burglary in rural Geary County. A news release from the sheriff’s office says on Sept. 5, around 11:33 a.m., deputies responded to 1729 N. Monroe St. to a report of a burglary […]
Unclear why Lawrence police detective is on paid leave after being accused of crashing vehicle in alleged DUI
A Lawrence police detective was placed on paid leave following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, though city policy suggests the suspension should be without pay. Detective Adam Welch was driving his personal vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a...
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, teen suspect arrested
One teenage suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a "bombing" at the Kansas State Capitol.
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
Request denied for affidavit concerning armed man arrested outside Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has denied access to an affidavit for the arrest of an armed man outside of a Topeka Walmart, for now. Dahlkestiere Eichelberger was arrested outside of the North Topeka Walmart armed with gun. Shawnee County deputies were searching for him during a criminal threat investigation.
Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County deputies arrested a Topeka man late Monday night after drugs were found during a traffic stop. According to officials, Devin Hendrix, 25, of Topeka, was pulled over at 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. HWY 75, near Carbondale. During the traffic stop, officers located narcotics in Hendrix’s vehicle. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:
Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail for various drug crimes in Morris Co. over Labor Day weekend. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials arrested Cole Zimmerman, 38, of Council Grove, after he was found at his home in the 500 block of Country Ln.
5 youths, 2 adults arrested in Junction City burglary
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the […]
Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident
Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
Man injured in ATV crash during out of control brush fire
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man. Midnight Brunch is 9:30 p.m. to Midnight Sept. 17 at Redbud Park Pavilion - NOTO. Get tickets at fsgctopeka.com/brunch.
