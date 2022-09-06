Read full article on original website
David Barz
4d ago
I don’t know of anyone that wants this chemical crap in their bodies. How can anyone trust ANYTHING that comes from the cdc, fda, Big Pharm or our government in general. Watch CSPAN 2, dated 10/29/19 at the Milken Institute and see EXACTLY how this PLANDEMIC was created. Do your research.
Register Citizen
New COVID booster shot is rolling out in CT, but will enough people get it?
The Food and Drug Administration announced last week it approved new, omicron-specific, mRNA boosters from both Pfizer and Moderna. It wasn't long before the first doses began to arrive in Connecticut. "We weren't expecting to get any vaccine before Labor Day but we did, in fact, get some of our...
PERSONALITIES: Eye doctor brings sight-saving measures to his patients
MANCHESTER — Having an ophthalmologist come anywhere close enough to doing surgery on your eyeball is something that would make most people squeamish. WHO HE IS: A board-certified ophthalmologist who diagnoses and treats diseases, injuries, or trauma of the eye, with a special interest in cataract and laser eye surgery.
Register Citizen
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
NewsTimes
CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
ctexaminer.com
Boston-based Sunwave Gas & Power Claims Inability to Pay Restitution to Connecticut Customers
Boston-based third-party electric supplier Sunwave Gas & Power has been banned from operating in Connecticut after state regulators found that the company abruptly canceled contracts with customers, forcing them to pay the higher electric supply rates offered by their utilities. Despite objections from Sunwave that the company has “no customers,...
NewsTimes
‘I come back here, and I feel everything I felt on the first day’: Connecticut residents reflect on 9/11 at state memorial
WESTPORT — On a clear, sunny day at a peninsula within Westport’s Sherwood Island State park, the Manhattan skyline peeks in the distance across the Long Island Sound. Spectators who gathered on that same beach 21 years ago, though, saw a far different sight than the one that greets them today.
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
NHPR
Low COVID-19 vaccination rates persist for kids under 4, as Connecticut gears up for third booster
As new booster shots are being rolled out for everyone age 12 and older, just 9% of Connecticut children aged four and under received at least one dose of the first COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 30, according to the Connecticut Web-based information System (WiZ). Dr. Marietta Vazquez, a professor...
NewsTimes
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
There’s a buzz among the West Indian Community for a new non-stop flight from BDL to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — People are circling the date on their calendars for the take-off of a new non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica. Beginning this December Spirit Airlines will make the route available. The flight will not just be about sun and fun as it’s opening the door for big commerce. […]
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 957,222 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,309 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.81%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,321,510 PCR/NAAT tests, with 33,727 residents testing positive over the last...
News 12
Connecticut child care costs are on the rise. Here's some ways to save.
Whether you are signing your kids up for child care because you have to work or because you want them to have an environment to interact and learn, it is going to cost you quite a bit. Child care is known to be one of the largest expenses for families,...
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
trumbulltimes.com
Fall real estate market looming, is CT still a buyer destination?
Connecticut closed out the traditional home-selling season with transactions down sharply from the 2021 season spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of insufficient numbers of fresh sellers to meet the demand of buyers who continue to block shop. Between January and August, about 31,065 homes sold in Connecticut...
NHPR
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
NHPR
Hartford schools bring in 16 teachers from Puerto Rico, but islanders fear 'brain drain'
Back in April, Marcos Gabriel Valentin-Ortiz wanted to get a sense of what Hartford looked like. "In Puerto Rico, I didn't see many opportunities and possibilities to progress,” Valentin-Ortiz said. “After eight years with the same salary, I was beginning to feel a little bit frustrated." After an...
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
WCVB
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
