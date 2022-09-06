ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera at a business. The Kokomo Police Department said it was called to Doc’s Pool and Spas on Tuesday in reference to a burglary. Police said the suspect entered...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post...
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendricks County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hendricks County, IN
City
Camby, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at...
GREENTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. Thursday night officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot to death in taxi cab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Attendees pepper sprayed after fight breaks out during Indy funeral

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral. A large fight. Attendees pepper sprayed. A funeral was canceled Saturday after a fight broke out inside, police said, with some getting pepper sprayed by those fighting as over 100 people went outside the Indy funeral home. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called Saturday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police
cbs4indy.com

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the ramp heading on to Rockville Road from northbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Police said a preliminary investigation...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on I-74 when he crashed while going onto the State Road 9 exit.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Suspicious’ fire at Dull’s Tree farm under investigation

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fire that happened at a family-owned farm is under investigation by local authorities after it was deemed to be suspicious in nature. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to the tree farm on a report of a new building that was on fire.
THORNTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family

LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
LEBANON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy