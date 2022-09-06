Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
2 killed, 2 hurt in Plainfield motel shooting, person of interest identified
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people have died and two others are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on...
cbs4indy.com
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police seek help identifying burglary suspect
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera at a business. The Kokomo Police Department said it was called to Doc’s Pool and Spas on Tuesday in reference to a burglary. Police said the suspect entered...
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD makes arrest in Thursday shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday night that an arrest had been made in connection with a shooting that happened on West 38th Street the day before. Thursday night officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street,...
cbs4indy.com
Man found shot to death in taxi cab
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in...
cbs4indy.com
Attendees pepper sprayed after fight breaks out during Indy funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral. A large fight. Attendees pepper sprayed. A funeral was canceled Saturday after a fight broke out inside, police said, with some getting pepper sprayed by those fighting as over 100 people went outside the Indy funeral home. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Pittsboro 19-year-old charged with reckless homicide 1 year after crash that killed man in parked truck
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Pittsboro man has been charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, more than one year after a Lebanon man in a parked truck was killed in a head-on crash in rural Boone County. On July 24, 2021, police responded to a crash at County...
cbs4indy.com
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
cbs4indy.com
Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the ramp heading on to Rockville Road from northbound I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. Police said a preliminary investigation...
cbs4indy.com
Escaped Lafayette criminal tied to deadly shooting nabbed in Arkansas
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state. Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Family of 81-year-old Indy man killed in hit-and-run offers reward for help solving the unsolved death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is offering up a reward to help track down a driver responsible for killing an 81-year-old in a hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side. On a late Sunday night in early August, 81-year-old Tom Hembree lost his life standing along Mann Road near...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on I-74 when he crashed while going onto the State Road 9 exit.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested on DUI charges following deadly Labor Day weekend crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Labor Day weekend crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Ismael Beltran-Torres, 28, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody on three preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in connection with the deadly Sept. 3 crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
Family of 59-year-old man killed while riding Lime scooter seeks help finding driver
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 59-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Indy’s west side is pleading for help finding the driver who fled the scene. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to W. Washington near the intersection of New Haven Drive and found a Lime scooter damaged in the street and 59-year-old Joseph Jackson dead on scene.
cbs4indy.com
‘Suspicious’ fire at Dull’s Tree farm under investigation
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fire that happened at a family-owned farm is under investigation by local authorities after it was deemed to be suspicious in nature. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Thorntown/Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to the tree farm on a report of a new building that was on fire.
cbs4indy.com
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 30 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’
PUTNAM COUNTY — Putnam County Deputies conducted an animal welfare check in the southwestern part of Putnam County Friday where they found animals in poor condition. Deputies said they seized approximately 30 German shepherds that were found in “deplorable condition”. Like many shelters, local Putnam County shelters...
cbs4indy.com
VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family
LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
cbs4indy.com
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. 4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops …. Increasing mental health awareness in minority...
Comments / 0