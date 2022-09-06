Camelback Mountain's popular hiking trail set to reopen after 2 years

Cholla Trail, a popular hike to the summit of Camelback Mountain, has been closed for renovation since March 2020 and is now scheduled to open by the end of September. An exact date has not yet been announced by Phoenix Parks and Recreation.

The trail was closed for renovation due to safety issues with erosion of boulders on the upper part of the trail and foot traffic near the entrance. Park rangers, park stewards and a trail contractor have completed hundreds of hours of work improving the trail, according to the city’s website. They have removed unstable boulders, fixed the trail tread and incorporated more trail posts, which has resulted in an overall safer trail.

The other main focus of the renovation was a new trail alignment in a landscaped area away from the residential Cholla Lane where people originally walked to access the entrance. The redevelopment of the Phoenician golf course gave the opportunity to consider an alternative alignment, the city’s website stated.

Due to the volume of hikers, which often reached over 10,000 per month, people frequently walked on the street which created an unsafe condition, so the alignment solves that conflict with vehicles. The landscaping also provides a more natural hiking experience away from city streets.

Hikers can now access the trail on the east side of Camelback from Invergordon Road, which also has the only available parking space. Jarod Rogers, natural resources deputy director for Phoenix Parks and Recreation, explained how to find the trail entrance.

“Hikers will park at the same location as they did previously on Invergordon,” he said. “They’ll walk northbound on Invergordon and instead of going all the way to Cholla Lane and walking down to the old trail alignment, they’ll see before that a new entry sign and monument that says Cholla Trail. There’ll be a gate that’s open, a sidewalk that leads you right to the entrance to the gate and it’ll be obvious where they’re supposed to go now.”

In addition to the alignment, a restroom facility, chilled drinking fountain and ride-share drop-off zone have been added. The city is still working this month to bring power to the restroom, install a gate on the road and finish landscaping.

In collaboration with the town of Paradise Valley, the ride-share drop-off zone was created in response to community feedback that said it was difficult to find a place to safely do that before. No parking in the zone is stressed upon by the city and will be enforced by police.

“We understand the public interest in the trail,” Adam Waltz with the city of Phoenix said. “I just want to stress basic hiker safety when the trail opens. It is a strenuous hike — it truly is. Drink lots of water, wear sunscreen, hike with a buddy, bring your cell phone. Even though we’re in September and temperatures will hopefully begin to drop, it is still more than 100 degrees. We just want to make sure anticipation doesn’t cloud judgment when it comes to hydration.”

On days when the National Weather Service issues a heat warning, the trail is closed because it’s strenuous and hard for the fire department to do rescues on those days, Rogers added.

Cholla Trail is popular for its Sonoran Desert setting and views of Phoenix from the summit of Camelback Mountain. It is 1.6 miles and gains 1300 feet of elevation.

“You gain over a quarter mile in elevation, which is pretty steep,” Rogers explained. “If you’re just starting hiking this might not be the trail for you.”

The other access point to the summit on the west side of the mountain, Echo Canyon Trail, is currently open and has a similar elevation gain.