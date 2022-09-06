Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD make arrest in an August shots fired case
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police have arrested a man in connection to shots fired on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street. Officers have charged 44-year-old Rico M. Willis, of Sioux City with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping a disorderly house.
Sioux City PD arrest man connected to Pierce Street shots fired call
The Sioux City Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a ”shots fired” report that occurred on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street.
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
siouxlandnews.com
UPDATE: SCPD locate man who posed as officer
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: Sioux City Police say Dahlheimer has been located and is being taken to jail. The Sioux City Police are asking for help locating a man who posed as an officer. Police say that on September 6th, just about 8:00 p. m., Justin Dahlheimer approached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NSP investigating shooting death in Rural Wayne County
NORFOLK, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence at 320 Y Road, north of Wisner. Upon arrival, deputies located...
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
Sioux City PD provide more info on middle school shooting
Sioux City Police Department provided more details about the incident at North Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police say crashes are declining near new speed kiosks on Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd...
RELATED PEOPLE
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
2 arrested on marijuana-growing charges after Wayne County shooting death
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in rural Wayne County.
Sioux City Journal
Murder trial: Knapp told deputies stepson drove him nuts
LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's voice rose in aggravation often as he told sheriff's deputies about Kevin Juzek. Often referring to his stepson with profane names, Knapp described Juzek's habit of staring at him and playing noise on some type of "electronic device" in his basement room at night to keep Knapp from sleeping, all just to bother him.
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscj.com
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED
THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man cited for taking pair of boots
ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Hull man was cited about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Jesse Thomas Van Leeuwen stemmed from him allegedly taking boots from the Bomgaars in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. A Bomgaars employee observed...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for theft of Ho Hos and pop
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him taking $13.69 worth of items from the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Schuknecht allegedly...
South Sioux City Community School District issues scam alert
The South Sioux City Community School District has released a statement stating that they have received calls from community members about possible scam attempts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
KLEM
KLEM News, Saturday, September 10
The murder and willful injury trial of Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill was adjourned Friday, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Three prosecution witnesses testified Friday. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo took the stand. He was in office when the crimes occurred. A Plymouth County jailer, Kyle Williams also testified. The third and final witness of the prosecution, Darlene Knapp, the wife of the defendant, took the stand.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City veteran gets surprise send-off before Honor Flight
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City veteran got a surprise Friday morning ahead of his trip on the latest Midwest Honor Flight. Sunrise Retirement Community held a special send-off for Tom Dewitte, who will join dozens of veterans on the trip to Washington, DC to see the memorials of the wars they fought in. Tom, a Korean war veteran, was thanked for his service by his family and friends.
Comments / 0