Sioux City, IA

SCPD make arrest in an August shots fired case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police have arrested a man in connection to shots fired on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street. Officers have charged 44-year-old Rico M. Willis, of Sioux City with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping a disorderly house.
UPDATE: SCPD locate man who posed as officer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: Sioux City Police say Dahlheimer has been located and is being taken to jail. The Sioux City Police are asking for help locating a man who posed as an officer. Police say that on September 6th, just about 8:00 p. m., Justin Dahlheimer approached...
NSP investigating shooting death in Rural Wayne County

NORFOLK, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence at 320 Y Road, north of Wisner. Upon arrival, deputies located...
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
Murder trial: Knapp told deputies stepson drove him nuts

LE MARS, Iowa — Tom Knapp's voice rose in aggravation often as he told sheriff's deputies about Kevin Juzek. Often referring to his stepson with profane names, Knapp described Juzek's habit of staring at him and playing noise on some type of "electronic device" in his basement room at night to keep Knapp from sleeping, all just to bother him.
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
VICTIMS OF HIGHWAY 20 CRASH IDENTIFIED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE VICTIMS WHO DIED AS A RESULT OF A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON HIGHWAY 20 EAST OF SIOUX CITY. THE SHERIFF SAYS THE TWO VICTIMS ARE GERALD AND SALLY FORCH OF KINGSLEY, IOWA. WHO ARE FORMERLY OF OTO. INVESTIGATORS SAY THEIR SOUTHBOUND...
Hull man cited for taking pair of boots

ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Hull man was cited about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Jesse Thomas Van Leeuwen stemmed from him allegedly taking boots from the Bomgaars in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. A Bomgaars employee observed...
Man arrested for theft of Ho Hos and pop

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him taking $13.69 worth of items from the west Casey’s General Store in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Schuknecht allegedly...
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
KLEM News, Saturday, September 10

The murder and willful injury trial of Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill was adjourned Friday, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Three prosecution witnesses testified Friday. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo took the stand. He was in office when the crimes occurred. A Plymouth County jailer, Kyle Williams also testified. The third and final witness of the prosecution, Darlene Knapp, the wife of the defendant, took the stand.
Sioux City veteran gets surprise send-off before Honor Flight

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City veteran got a surprise Friday morning ahead of his trip on the latest Midwest Honor Flight. Sunrise Retirement Community held a special send-off for Tom Dewitte, who will join dozens of veterans on the trip to Washington, DC to see the memorials of the wars they fought in. Tom, a Korean war veteran, was thanked for his service by his family and friends.
