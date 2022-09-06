ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

wtmj.com

Elmbrook School District: Staff info, student records posted on dark web

BROOKFIELD, Wis. – Elmbrook School District announcing Thursday its education records may have been compromised. In a letter sent to families, the district says staff’s personal information and student records were posted on the dark web prompting an FBI investigation. Elmbrook says on Aug. 23 it spotted “unauthorized...
BROOKFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun. The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed. As of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Stipends at Spaulding Clinical have increased dramatically

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has an easy way for people who may have lost their job to make money. Cassie Erato is CEO for the Phase 1 pharmaceutical testing firm. “We really have a good message for our community,” said Erato. Spaulding...
WEST BEND, WI

