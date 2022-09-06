Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
City of Hartford addresses pedestrian crossing at E. Sumner Street and Hwy K | By Steve Volkert
September 11, 2022 – Hartford, WI – A select number of City of Hartford residents have requested a longer pedestrian crossing time at the intersection of E. Sumner Street and Hwy K. Those residents trying to get across the state highway are attempting to get to Walgreens for necessary prescriptions.
wtmj.com
Elmbrook School District: Staff info, student records posted on dark web
BROOKFIELD, Wis. – Elmbrook School District announcing Thursday its education records may have been compromised. In a letter sent to families, the district says staff’s personal information and student records were posted on the dark web prompting an FBI investigation. Elmbrook says on Aug. 23 it spotted “unauthorized...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Ribbon cutting September 10 for Art in Hart mural in Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – Professional muralist John Kowalczyk put the finishing touches on the. new mural in downtown Hartford which the Art in Hart Committee hopes is the first of many. This first mural, which depicts the city flower and city bird, is located on the north side of Hank’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
School bus route issues escalate in Franklin School District
Parents were notified Wednesday that 18 routes have been canceled for at least the next three weeks. The school district works with First Student bus company.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Senior Citizens Activities, Inc, hosts used book sale benefit, lunch special Tuesday, September 13
Washington County, WI – As a collaborative event on behalf of the Senior Center and the children of Ozaukee Christian School, a used book sale and luncheon will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; luncheon served from 11 a.m. to noon at Ozaukee Christian School, 1214 W. Hwy 33, West Bend, WI.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Lutheran High School lockdown, scene cleared
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown Friday, Sept. 9, the principal told FOX6 News, because someone reported a person with a gun. The principal said someone driving past the school saw the allegedly armed person waling outside roughly two minutes before classes were dismissed. As of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Volunteer drivers needed at Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County
Washington Co., WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is in need of volunteers. The local nonprofit helps senior citizens in the community to access basic needs like grocery shopping and doctor appointments. Dick Stommel has been a volunteer driver for 16 years. “I enjoy being with people and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Upcoming $3.6 million referendum | By Jean L. Merry
West Bend, WI – Dear Editor, In listening to the debate over the upcoming Washington County law enforcement referendum, I hear two issues: need and cost. Here are some thoughts on both. Washington County is basically the ‘gateway’ to Wisconsin from Milwaukee County and south, and the City of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6th Annual Sunflower Challenge in Washington County; submit your photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when sunflowers are in full glory and there were a lot of submissions as neighbors across Washington County showed off their sunflowers. Submit YOUR sunflower photos to [email protected] today. Here are a few submissions from 2021:. Sharon Mead...
wgtd.org
Downtown Kenosha Loses ER; Gains Urgent Care and In-Patient Mental Health and Rehab Services
(WGTD)---Froedtert Kenosha Hospital--located off of Sheridan Rd. and 63rd St.--is closing its Emergency Room as part of a continuing shift of services westward to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie. But it's also adding inpatient mental health and rehabilitation services. In a announcement posted on Facebook, Froedtert South President and CEO Rick Schmidt...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Suicide Prevention Month: Elm Grove family shares son's story to help others
One Elm Grove family shared their story with TMJ4 News in hopes it will help others understand and come from behind the shadows of grief and shame.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
washingtoncountyinsider.com
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Clever rummage sale signs draw a crowd to Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Some clever signs are drawing a crowd to a huge family rummage sale on Deer Ridge Drive in West Bend, Wi. The first sign was spotted on CTH Z and Paradise Drive. “Free Beer!” turned a lot of heads. Then (Just kidding) Rummage! and the arrow pointed east.
West Bend man arrested after firing gun into neighboring apartment
A 28-year-old West Bend woman living near Green Tree Road and Camden Lane contacted police after she heard a gunshot and believed a bullet hole was in the ceiling of her apartment.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Friday, Sept. 16 is POW/MIA Observance Day; display of “missing man” table at library | By James Maersch
Washington County, WI – POW/MIA Observance Day is commemorated on the third Friday in September. It is the day Americans pay tribute to former prisoners of war and keep faith with our promise as a nation to bring all of our hero’s home; this year it falls on Friday, September 16.
