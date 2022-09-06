Read full article on original website
Related
wrwh.com
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, Age 74 Dahlonega
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega, went to his Heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Marvin was born in Dahlonega, GA, on December 28, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda. The only person allowed to steal his blanket was his only grandson, Hunter, which offered them the perfect opportunity to share farm animal facts or make a secret fort. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Annie Kate Wigley, brother-in-law Jimmy McGinnis, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Elbert and Bessie Gaddis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Lois Gaddis, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Red and Helen McClure, and sister-in-law Frances Wigley.
wrwh.com
Sherry Jane Cotton, age 62 of Winter Haven, Florida Formerly Commerce
Sherry Jane Cotton, age 62 of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 03, 2022. Born on June 30, 1960, in Commerce, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Jules “Jude” Cotton and Gloria Coker Cotton. Sherry was of the Baptist faith and was a loving sister, aunt, and friend.
wrwh.com
Mrs. Shirley Brown Ward, Age 79 Murrayville
Mrs. Shirley Brown Ward, 72, of Murrayville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later and are in the care of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory of Mrs. Shirley Ward or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068...
wrwh.com
TMU Cross country set to open 2022 season
(CLEVELAND) – The Truett McConnell University women’s and men’s cross-country teams are set to begin their 2022 seasons on Friday, September 9 at the GMC Brickyard Invitational, hosted by Georgia Military College. The women’s meet is scheduled for a 5:45 p.m. start time, while the men’s meet is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrwh.com
Carol A. Blue, Age 65 Dahlonega
Carol A. Blue , age 65 of Dahlonega, passed away on September 7, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Preceding Mrs. Blue in death is her mother, Joyce Gates, father, Clayton Corrow, and brother, Thomas Corrow. She is survived by her husband, David Blue, son, Tim Corrow, daughter, Toni Eckenwiler, 3 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.
wrwh.com
Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto
Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Stephens County Hospital. Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 08, 1963, he was a son of the late Harry & Patricia Ann Sederlund McFry. He was a graduate of North Georgia Technical College with a degree in Auto Mechanics. Joe was a former shop supervisor with Harrison Tire Company.
wrwh.com
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 09, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with Rev. Rickey Cureton, Rev. Dennis Wade, & Rev. Gelacio Carapia officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church in Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia.
wrwh.com
Marion Nicole Ash, age 52, of Gainesville
Mrs. Marion Nicole Ash, age 52, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from a chronic extended illness, Myotonic Dystrophy. Nicole was born in Hall County on February 6, 1970. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Grizzle, children Audrey Ash and Austin Ash, and sister Trini Grizzle Davis. Nicole attended Lumpkin County Highschool. She loved life and lived it to the fullest until her illness weakened her, and even then, her spirit was positive until she passed. Nicole was a member of Concord Baptist Church but had been unable to attend for several years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrwh.com
More Rain This Weekend Will Add To YTD Surplus
(Cleveland)- Following a week of heavy rainfall amounts more rain is in the forecast for the weekend. Forecasters are predicting an 80 percent chance of showers Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Local News Radio weather reporter Bill Kinsland says he recorded almost five and a half inches of rain this...
Comments / 0