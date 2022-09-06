ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2021-2022 Iowa student assessment shows promising results

DES MOINES, Iowa — 2021-2022 assessment results are in and showing signs of recovery after some of the learning losses we saw while students were stuck at home during the pandemic. Overall, Iowa students seem to be bouncing back post-pandemic, with many surpassing their pre-covid levels. Mike Beranek, President...
Lucky customers get an early taste of the new Cumbl Cookies in town

SIOUX CITY, IA — Some folks in Siouxland got a taste of Crumbl Cookies before the store's grand opening. The new bakery is on Sunnybrook Drive and had a soft opening yesterday, with a steady line of people picking up the sweets. Crumbl Cookies releases six unique flavors each...
Siouxland UPS driver rescues dogs from backyard pool

IRETON, Iowa — A couple from Ireton, Iowa is sharing their gratitude for a UPS driver who saved their two dogs from possibly drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping off a package at the home of Jeff and Rebecca Marra. As he was walking back...
