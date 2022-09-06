ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvlt.tv

Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
CROSSVILLE, TN
#Tennessee#Calera#Alabama#Police#Violent Crime
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 67-year-old Prattville woman

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Evans after she was last seen on August 29 around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville.
PRATTVILLE, AL
crossvillenews1st.com

LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot multiple times at Filterbuy in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 21-year-old man was found shot multiple times at Filterbuy in Talladega Thursday. The Talladega Police Department said officers were called to the air filter supplier's location after receiving a call reporting someone had been shot. Police said the man was taken to a nearby...
TALLADEGA, AL
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
ABC 33/40 News

No. 1 Alabama survives trip to Texas with late field goal

It has been a long time since there were worries around Alabama's kicking game but there were certainly some lingering nerves inside of Alabama fans prior to Will Reichard's field goal attempt in the final minute of Saturday's showdown between the Crimson Tide and Texas. But Reichard showed he was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

