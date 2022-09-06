Read full article on original website
Second escaped Tennessee inmate captured in Alabama
The second inmate who escaped from a Cocke County litter crew a week ago was captured out of state.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
wvlt.tv
Kidnapping scam calls reported in East Tennessee, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claimed kidnapping scam calls have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Crossville Police Department. The scam caller claims to have kidnapped someone and often asks for money, according to Crime Stoppers. Even if told not to, officials said to always contact law enforcement if called by the scammer.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Dire need of correction officers in Middle Tennessee
Cheatham County officials realized they had to do more and recently increased pay.
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 67-year-old Prattville woman
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Evans after she was last seen on August 29 around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville.
crossvillenews1st.com
LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
ABC 33/40 News
Abduction, death of Memphis jogger reminds Central Alabama runners of basic safety
The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while she was on an early morning jog in Memphis has put safety at the forefront of runners' minds everywhere, including the Birmingham metro area. "When something like this happens, it hits close to home," said Jeff Martinez with a local runners shop,...
19-year-old Birmingham woman arrested in deadly Labor Day shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one woman dead on Labor Day. Sabrina Andrews, 19, was charged with capital murder for her role in a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night. Officers were called to the scene […]
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot multiple times at Filterbuy in Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 21-year-old man was found shot multiple times at Filterbuy in Talladega Thursday. The Talladega Police Department said officers were called to the air filter supplier's location after receiving a call reporting someone had been shot. Police said the man was taken to a nearby...
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt
A North Alabama landlord is being told he can't immediately evict his tenant, even after the tenant was arrested for an attempted arson at the rented property. Yazaer Sanders has been in the Madison County jail since Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline all over himself and his wife during a domestic dispute.
ABC 33/40 News
No. 1 Alabama survives trip to Texas with late field goal
It has been a long time since there were worries around Alabama's kicking game but there were certainly some lingering nerves inside of Alabama fans prior to Will Reichard's field goal attempt in the final minute of Saturday's showdown between the Crimson Tide and Texas. But Reichard showed he was...
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
Body found in Tennessee confirmed as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A body discovered near the abduction site of a missing Tennessee jogger was confirmed as Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday.
wvtm13.com
Blount County man killed in Labor Day shooting at gay nightclub in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Blount County man was killed and another man was injured in an early morning shooting at The Quest Club in downtown Birmingham on Labor Day. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police said officers responded to a report of two people shot at the...
