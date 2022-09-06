WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers in responding to wildfires in Northern California. Shelley Houser from Wamego, Judy Stroot from Andover, and Shannon Wilson from Lawrence, Kansas will help with sheltering and mass care operations, in person and virtually, for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO