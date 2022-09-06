Read full article on original website
RideApart
Cub House Honda Unveils Adventure-Ready CT 125 Trail Explorer In Thailand
Cub House Honda in Thailand seems to consistently set a high bar for workplace fun. While they obviously want to sell bikes, the exclusive special edition 125s the shop puts out are usually bright spots in our day, no matter when they’re released. Take the CT125 Trail Explorer that Cub House introduced on September 9, 2022, which honestly looks and sounds perfect.
RideApart
Spotted: Ducati Diavel V4 Hits The Road And Makes A Pit Stop In Public
While rumors have been flying in 2022 about the possibility of a Ducati Diavel V4, that’s all they’ve been up until this point. However, in early September, 2022, we’ve managed to get our hands on some spy photos that show off the project with fairly good clarity.
Freethink
This simple kit turns your regular bike into an e-bike in minutes
A low-cost, easy-to-install e-bike conversion kit could help get more people out of gas-powered cars and onto climate-friendly bicycles. The challenge: E-bikes are like regular bicycles, but they have battery-powered motors that can help you pedal or even pedal for you, depending on the model. This means you can get a workout from an e-bike, if you want, but also have the option of traveling up hills or at faster speeds without breaking a sweat.
RideApart
Wunderlich Leg Rests For The BMW R18: Warm And Relaxing?
On long rides, it’s necessary to stretch your legs out a little every now and then, and Wunderlich has the perfect accessory that’ll let you do just that, albeit on the cylinder heads of the BMW R18’s massive 1,800cc boxer twin. The part number is 18850-000, and...
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast! Volcon’s moto e-bike, sidecar electric bike, CSC RX1E, more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes Volcon’s moto e-bike, a funky sidecar e-bike from Mod, CSC RX1E electric motorcycle and lots more. Apologies for the sound...
motor1.com
2024 Ford E-Transit Custom specifications released, up to 215 bhp
Ford unveiled the E-Transit Custom in May but without going into details about the technical specifications aside from mentioning the range. The missing pieces of the puzzle are now falling into place as the Blue Oval's commercial arm Ford Pro has released the information. Without further ado, we learn the electric workhorse will have a maximum payload capacity of 1,100 kilograms (2,425 pounds) and a towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,409 lbs).
RideApart
The Husqvarna Norden 901 Gets The Full SW-Motech Treatment
For the posh adventurer, SW-Motech is happy to provide a range of accessories that extend the look and functionality of the Husqvarna Norden 901. The German brand now has a complete lineup of protection, ergonomic, and luggage racks for the model which makes this fancy adventure-tourer, even more adventure-ready. If...
Four Mountain Bikes for Fall Shredding
Every we test tens of mountain bikes to determine what will make it into our Summer Gear Guide, but we only have limited room for what we include in that magazine. And every year there are just more and more good bikes on the market. Here are four of our favorites from testing that just fell short of making the cut.
RideApart
Recall: 2020 to 2021 Honda Africa Twins With DCT Could Stall
Honda CRF1100 Africa Twins are being recalled as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) due to a fault with the engine control unit (ECU) that causes the bike’s dual-clutch transmission (DCT) to stall the engine, causing a loss of drive power which could result in an accident.
RideApart
Honda Reveals Hornet Engine Details But Still Calls It A 'Concept'
As the days spin out and we get closer to 2023, motorcycle OEMs continue to roll out their latest and greatest new machinery. On September 9, 2022, it wasn’t a new motorcycle that Honda Europe pulled the covers away from. Instead, it was an entirely new engine—the beating heart of the revived Honda Hornet.
A luxury RV maker says it created the world's first fully electric travel trailer — see inside the $310,000 home on wheels with Starlink connectivity
Luxury travel trailer maker Bowlus has unveiled its latest build, the Volterra. But unlike its other models, Bowlus says the shiny new trailer is the world's first fully electric production RV. Source: Bowlus. And this title will cost you: The new luxury tiny home on wheels starts at $310,000, making...
Diamond Aircraft's eDA40: The First Electric Certified Training Plane
The eDA40 is the latest offering from Diamond Aircraft to meet the growing demand to reduce carbon emissions and our need for fossil fuels. Bringing this aircraft to market was no small feat and required countless flight test hours.
