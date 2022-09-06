4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned along New Mexico border wall
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a young Ecuadorian boy abandoned in the New Mexico desert on Tuesday.
El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted a photo of an agent talking to the young boy along the border wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Chavez said the boy had been abandoned by “ruthless smugglers,” adding that the boy was in possession of his passport and parent’s contact information.Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
So far this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, border officers and agents have encountered 128,845 unaccompanied minors along the Southwest border. In the El Paso Sector, border agents have encountered 19,651 unaccompanied children this fiscal year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0