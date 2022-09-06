Read full article on original website
SFist
Sunday Links: SF Man Killed in Saturday Morning Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
San Francisco police released a statement about a fatal Saturday morning stabbing in Bayview. Around 6:24 a.m. yesterday, police discovered a 33-year-old male victim on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in Bayview who was stabbed; the man was pronounced dead on the scene after on-site first responders failed to revive him; officers with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest a suspect in relation to the deadly stabbing. [KRON4]
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested in Bay Area
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested in Newark, California. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced.
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy charged in double murder had relationship with victim, DA says
The commotion woke the victims' 14-year-old-son, who walked in on the crime in progress, according to authorities.
Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
ksro.com
Man on Probation Struggles with Sonoma County Deputies During Search
A Santa Rosa man on probation has been arrested for multiple felonies. Early Thursday morning, sheriff deputies approached 32-year-old Jose Quiroz in a car in front of a business on Santa Rosa Avenue. After discovering Quiroz was on pretrial release from a prior firearm-related arrest with search and seizure terms, deputies asked him to get out of his car so they could do a probation search but he refused. He instead moved around inside the vehicle, pouring suspected drugs into a water cooler, and even picked up a knife at one point. Deputies arrested Quiroz after getting him to open the door but not before he resisted and caused minor injuries to a deputy. A search of the car turned up three knives, a collapsible baton, suspected drugs, and a glass smoking pipe, none of which Quiroz is allowed to have according to his probation terms.
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested after 6 months on the run for allegedly killing 8-year-old girl
Police in Hayward say a man who was on the run for six months after allegedly killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday. In March, Dhante Jackson, 34, was changed with murder and child abuse in the death of Sophia Mason, but he had been on the run since.
Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
news24-680.com
Pursuit Blazes West On Highway 24, Ends With Police Perimeter On Highway 13
A police chase on Highway 24 ended when the suspect vehicle crashed on the Highway 13 offramp in Oakland and the suspect ran from the car. Law enforcement helicopters are orbiting the area and are searching a stretch of Chabot Road adjacent to Highway 24 for sign of the suspect.
Young mother beheaded outside Bay Area home ID’d, suspect in custody
Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
Vallejo Police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media. The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation. The male suspect was described by police as […]
eastcountytoday.net
Man Charged in Pittsburg Road Rage Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old
PC 26100(c) – Shooting from a Vehicle. PC 245(b) – Assault with Deadly Weapon – Semi-Automatic Firearm. PC 25850(a) – Possession of a Loaded Firearm – Public Place. On Friday, September 2nd, at 1:54 pm, Officers responded to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue for the report of a 12-year-old girl who was shot while seated inside a vehicle in the City of Pittsburg.
Contra Costa Herald
Contra Costa Deputy Sheriff arrested in illegal firearms case
Pinole resident twice honored as department’s Officer of the Year. On Thursday, August 25, 2022, detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division arrested Matthew Buckley, a Deputy Sheriff and 15-year veteran of the department. This comes after an investigation into illegal firearms. As part...
Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room
SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
news24-680.com
One Dead In Pleasanton Freeway Crash Saturday
One person died in an early morning crash on northbound I680 at Bernal Avenue Saturday, closing all northbound lanes initially and then for several hours as officials investigated the cause of the collision. Police were made aware of the crash at 5:46 a.m. when callers first began contacting dispatchers with...
Terrifying video: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" Terrifying dashcam footage shows a road rage shooting in Oakland as a driver narrowly escapes being shot. That victim then tried to file a police report but was unable to do so.
