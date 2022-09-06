ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

SFist

Sunday Links: SF Man Killed in Saturday Morning Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

San Francisco police released a statement about a fatal Saturday morning stabbing in Bayview. Around 6:24 a.m. yesterday, police discovered a 33-year-old male victim on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in Bayview who was stabbed; the man was pronounced dead on the scene after on-site first responders failed to revive him; officers with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest a suspect in relation to the deadly stabbing. [KRON4]
KRON4 News

Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
KRON4 News

ksro.com

Man on Probation Struggles with Sonoma County Deputies During Search

A Santa Rosa man on probation has been arrested for multiple felonies. Early Thursday morning, sheriff deputies approached 32-year-old Jose Quiroz in a car in front of a business on Santa Rosa Avenue. After discovering Quiroz was on pretrial release from a prior firearm-related arrest with search and seizure terms, deputies asked him to get out of his car so they could do a probation search but he refused. He instead moved around inside the vehicle, pouring suspected drugs into a water cooler, and even picked up a knife at one point. Deputies arrested Quiroz after getting him to open the door but not before he resisted and caused minor injuries to a deputy. A search of the car turned up three knives, a collapsible baton, suspected drugs, and a glass smoking pipe, none of which Quiroz is allowed to have according to his probation terms.
KRON4 News

Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
KRON4 News

Vallejo Police investigate shooting death of 23-year-old

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting death of a man killed on Friday is currently being investigated, according to Vallejo Police Department. Police responded to a report of a shooting on Sonoma Boulevard near Nebraska Street at around 6:26 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot and […]
eastcountytoday.net

Man Charged in Pittsburg Road Rage Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old

PC 26100(c) – Shooting from a Vehicle. PC 245(b) – Assault with Deadly Weapon – Semi-Automatic Firearm. PC 25850(a) – Possession of a Loaded Firearm – Public Place. On Friday, September 2nd, at 1:54 pm, Officers responded to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue for the report of a 12-year-old girl who was shot while seated inside a vehicle in the City of Pittsburg.
Contra Costa Herald

Contra Costa Deputy Sheriff arrested in illegal firearms case

Pinole resident twice honored as department’s Officer of the Year. On Thursday, August 25, 2022, detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division arrested Matthew Buckley, a Deputy Sheriff and 15-year veteran of the department. This comes after an investigation into illegal firearms. As part...
CBS San Francisco

Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room

SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
KTVU FOX 2

Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
news24-680.com

One Dead In Pleasanton Freeway Crash Saturday

One person died in an early morning crash on northbound I680 at Bernal Avenue Saturday, closing all northbound lanes initially and then for several hours as officials investigated the cause of the collision. Police were made aware of the crash at 5:46 a.m. when callers first began contacting dispatchers with...
