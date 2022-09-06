ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Startup Graphiant offers SaaS-based replacement for MPLS, SD-WAN

Networking that carries all of our video streams, social communications, e-commerce, and personal data has become more complicated than 10 years of tangled kudzu vine for administrators to install and maintain. Between wide-area networks, hybrid clouds, network edge, telcos, cable providers, and satellites, this is fast becoming a genuine concern for enterprise IT decision-makers.
Without Dennis Ritchie, there would be no Jobs

Editor's note: This article was originally published in 2011 and updated in 2022. Eleven years ago next month, we lost two industry giants. One of them would have been 80 years old today. It is undeniable that Steve Jobs brought us innovation and iconic products like the world had never...
5 ChromeOS tips for faster navigation and a more efficient experience

Out of the box, ChromeOS is one of the most efficient operating systems on the market. Part of that is due to the simplicity of the OS. Another reason is that ChromeOS was designed -- from the ground up -- to be as easy as possible to use. To that end, the developers have built in plenty of features that make navigating the UI far easier than you might believe.
Can GitHub's Copilot AI put the fun back into being a developer?

On a mission to measure AI-assisted developer productivity, researchers at GitHub recently ran an experiment comparing coding speeds of a group using its Copilot code completion tool versus a group relying on human ability alone. GitHub Copilot is an AI pair-programming service that launched publicly earlier this year for $10...
