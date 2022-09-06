Read full article on original website
First Responder BBQ Scheduled For Sunday At Soldotna Creek Park
Sunday, September 11 is the date for this year’s First Responder Appreciation BBQ. It’s an event put on by Senate President Peter Micciche to celebrate public safety and medical frontline workers for their service to the community. The event is rain or shine and it’s free to the public.
Kenai Standoff With Authorities Results In Suspect Taking Own Life
In the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, Kenai Police Officers attempted to arrest 40-year-old John S. Evans of Kenai at a residence near 5th Avenue in Kenai. According to a KPD Press Release, Evans was being sought for failure to register as a sex offender and two outstanding Alaska State Trooper arrest warrants. Evans fled to his crawl space armed with a firearm in order to avoid arrest. Nearby residents on 5th Avenue were evacuated by arresting officers, in addition to part of the street being closed down during the incident.
20-Year-Old Nikiski Resident Charged With Murder And Tampering In Death Investigation
A homicide investigation was conducted at a Nikiski residence on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. after receiving a request initially for a welfare check. When troopers arrived, they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl Bates deceased inside of the residence. Evidence at the residence suggested that the death was suspicious in nature. Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Soldotna Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene as well as crimes scene technicians from the Alaska Crime Lab.
Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend
Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
Soldotna City Council Authorizes Purchase Of Land Tract Near East Redoubt Avenue
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a tract of land, Mullen Homestead Subdivision Soldotna Creek Addition. The parcel lies along Homestead Lane and extends northeast toward East Redoubt Avenue. The tract of land is 3.46 acres in size and is mostly wooded and portions of the parcel run parallel to Soldotna Creek. No structures or land uses are presently on the property.
Report: Famed Iditarod musher Lance Mackey has died
Kenai, Alaska (KSRM) - Alaskan dog musher and dog sled racer Lance Mackey has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was made public by his parents in a social media post from Wednesday. Mackey, most recently from Fairbanks, who lived for several years in Kasilof, was a...
Sterling Highway Speed Limit Increased To 65MPH Between MP 58 To 76
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is increasing the speed limit between milepost 58 to 76 of the Sterling Highway, which is located from Sterling to the Skilak East Restrooms. The speed limit was 55mph, now it’s 65mph. DOT officials are asking drivers to be aware of the change and continue to drive safely and reasonably for seasonal conditions, in addition to the occasional run-in with moose, bears, and caribou.
Nikiski man arrested in connection with his mother's murder
A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published...
Salmonfest in Ninilchik, Alaska
Salmonfest is Alaska’s largest outdoor music festival held every year in Ninilchik Alaska. Around 8000 attendees, musicians, vendors, and volunteers gather for three days of music, camping, and celebrations and to protect salmon. For the past few years host, Paul Twardock roamed the festival grounds and nearby camping areas recording people’s experiences with the music, camping, and their connection to salmon. Interviewees include the festival producer Jim Stearns, Salmonfest radio host and Cook Inlet Keeper staff member Satchel Pondolfina and participants ranging from kids to retirees. Please enjoy this opportunity to learn what the big deal is about camping and music festivals!
Documents Recently Released Regarding KPB Settlements
Several documents obtained through a public records request indicate a pair of settlements with now former Kenai Peninsula Borough employees and Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce. A pair of settlement agreements, between the Kenai Peninsula Borough and ‘Kim,’ whose last name is redacted as well as a Sandra ‘Stormy’ Brown, show payments in excess of $250,000.
Soldotna City Council candidate forum
In under a month, Kenai Peninsula voters will cast their ballots for several municipal races — including two city council races in Soldotna. Dave Carey and Erick Hugarte are running for Seat D. Lisa Parker and Garrett Dominick are running for Seat E. All city council terms last three years. Election day is Oct. 4.
Home Games Fill Week Five Football Schedule
The first conference opponent of the season for the Soldotna Stars and a non-divisional contest for the Kenai Kardinals spotlights week five of the high school football regular season. The Nikiski Bulldogs have a bye for week five. Friday Night Football. SoHi vs Chugiak @ SoHi 6 p.m. ESPN 1140AM,...
