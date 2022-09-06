ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nuclear watchdog: there’s an ‘urgent’ need for measures to prevent accident at Ukraine plant

By Rachel Frazin
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odc3R_0hkRyL4U00

A global nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that there is an “urgent” need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident related to shelling near Ukraine’s Zaporizhia power plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a new report on Tuesday, specifically called for an end to gunfire near the nuclear power plant and the establishment of a protection zone around it.

“Pending the end of the conflict and re-establishment of stable conditions there is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident arising from physical damage caused by military means,” the IAEA report said.

“This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone,” it continued.

The report said that some damage had already been caused to parts of the plant, and that ongoing shelling could have worse consequences, including the “unlimited release of radioactive materials to the environment.”

Exposure to very high levels of radiation can cause skin burns, nausea, vomiting and sometimes death in the short-term. In the long-term, it can cause cancer.

Russia seized the Zaporizhia plant in March, around the start of its invasion of Ukraine. Recently, the IAEA warned of “renewed shelling” in the area, leading to concerns about a potential accident.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man pleads guilty to violating ‘interstate threatening communications’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to a violation of “Interstate Threatening Communications,” after he made a series of threatening phone calls and online submissions to Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in December 2021. According to the documents, filed Sept. 7 in the United States District Court for the […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Ukraine War#Politics#Atomic Energy#Iaea#Zaporizhia
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 wanted in Potter County on burglary charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Donny Casarez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Burglary of a Habitation and for a Bond Surrender – Burglary of a Building.” According to the crime stoppers, Casarez was described as a 45-year-old man standing 5 feet 5 inches […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Geraldo Rivera says he could never support Trump again

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said in a new tweet that he’s not going to support former President Trump again.  Rivera on Wednesday stressed the former president’s “shameful” claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera said. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith […]
POTUS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

States wasting billions on new highways, rather than fixing old ones: report

State use of federal infrastructure dollars to prioritize highway expansions over repairs could waste billions of dollars and worsen the impacts of climate change, a new report has found. The report, published on Thursday by the U.S. Public Interest Research Groups (U.S. PIRG), urged state lawmakers to reexamine proposed highway expansion projects — while taking into […]
POLITICS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy