How RBs Schrader and Peat Will Be Key for Mizzou vs Kansas State

The Tigers running backs will be critical to the Tigers in their upset attempt

The Missouri Tigers' rushing attack will help determine the outcome versus Kansas State.

The second game of the 2022 season pits the Missouri Tigers against the Kansas State Wildcats . The trip to Manhattan, Kan., also known as The Little Apple, will be a test for the Tigers.

It’s the second career start for signal caller Brady Cook, and it’s the first true test for the Missouri defense overall. There are also two running backs that can help Cook, as well as the defense, go on the road and earn a victory.

Two senior running backs shined in Week 1 for Mizzou – Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat – as they helped produce a 52-24 triumph over Louisiana Tech . If they perform well against Kansas State as in Week 1, the Tigers could pull the upset on the road with the Wildcats favored by 8.0 points, per the SI Sportsbook . Here are four ways Schrader and Peat can help Missouri get a win.

Complementing QB Brady Cook

While he has yet to play much football for the Tigers, quarterback Brady Cook is an accurate passer that can help matriculate the football down the field. He completed 17 of 26 passes, 65.4%, for 196 yards and one interception during the first start of the 2022 season. Considering he’s also throwing to bevy of inexperienced receivers, that’s a good start. The Schrader and Peat really helped him accomplish that total.

They combined for 142 yards and two scores on the ground. By way of how well they ran the football, they not only helped to provide play-action passing opportunities for Cook, but aided him in running the football as well. Cook finished with seven carries and 61 rushing yards, plus a rushing touchdown.

Missouri will be able to use run-pass option (RPO) plays more effectively against Kansas State because of the running backs, combined with Cook, played off of one another against Louisiana Tech.

Converting Third Downs

Similarly, that ground game gives Cook more options during the critical third down plays. Whether head coach Eli Drinkwitz calls a run or a pass, the Wildcats will be hard pressed to simply sit back and play coverage because of the running game being a threat to the Kansas State defense.

Even when they do not touch the football during third downs, there will be opportunities for Schrader and Peat to be a part of the RPO game and keep the Kansas State defense honest.

Play-Action Passing

Even if Missouri hits just one big passing play because of Schrader and Peat, that could be the difference in the game. The Tigers possess speed out wide with players like Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett, among others that run well.

Giving those players just that one extra step could be the difference between a Missouri win or a loss. A hard play-action fake by Cook, especially after multiple running plays gobbling up yardage, could bring the Kansas State safeties up too close. That’s when Cook can let the long ball fly.

This is likely to be a close contest, so keep an eye on the play-action opportunities the Tigers take. There are likely to be multiple chances to beat Kansas State down the field now that Schrader and Peat are established via the Louisiana Tech game.

Keeping the Mizzou Defense Fresh

One of the old adages in football, take the air out of the football , could be used by Missouri. What does it mean? Run the ball, move the first down markers, and keep your defense on the sideline to rest. It takes more energy to chase offensive players around the field, so defenses tire more quickly.

Thus, Mizzou might attempt to play a little bit of keep away against Kansas State. That’s ironically what the Wildcats often do to opponents, but it might turn around and be used against them with Schrader and Peat being talented runners.

