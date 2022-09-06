ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

How RBs Schrader and Peat Will Be Key for Mizzou vs Kansas State

By Matt Galatzan
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqkHK_0hkRyEtP00

The Tigers running backs will be critical to the Tigers in their upset attempt

The Missouri Tigers' rushing attack will help determine the outcome versus Kansas State.

The second game of the 2022 season pits the Missouri Tigers against the Kansas State Wildcats . The trip to Manhattan, Kan., also known as The Little Apple, will be a test for the Tigers.

It’s the second career start for signal caller Brady Cook, and it’s the first true test for the Missouri defense overall. There are also two running backs that can help Cook, as well as the defense, go on the road and earn a victory.

Two senior running backs shined in Week 1 for Mizzou – Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat – as they helped produce a 52-24 triumph over Louisiana Tech . If they perform well against Kansas State as in Week 1, the Tigers could pull the upset on the road with the Wildcats favored by 8.0 points, per the SI Sportsbook . Here are four ways Schrader and Peat can help Missouri get a win.

Complementing QB Brady Cook

While he has yet to play much football for the Tigers, quarterback Brady Cook is an accurate passer that can help matriculate the football down the field. He completed 17 of 26 passes, 65.4%, for 196 yards and one interception during the first start of the 2022 season. Considering he’s also throwing to bevy of inexperienced receivers, that’s a good start. The Schrader and Peat really helped him accomplish that total.

They combined for 142 yards and two scores on the ground. By way of how well they ran the football, they not only helped to provide play-action passing opportunities for Cook, but aided him in running the football as well. Cook finished with seven carries and 61 rushing yards, plus a rushing touchdown.

Missouri will be able to use run-pass option (RPO) plays more effectively against Kansas State because of the running backs, combined with Cook, played off of one another against Louisiana Tech.

Converting Third Downs

Similarly, that ground game gives Cook more options during the critical third down plays. Whether head coach Eli Drinkwitz calls a run or a pass, the Wildcats will be hard pressed to simply sit back and play coverage because of the running game being a threat to the Kansas State defense.

Even when they do not touch the football during third downs, there will be opportunities for Schrader and Peat to be a part of the RPO game and keep the Kansas State defense honest.

Play-Action Passing

Even if Missouri hits just one big passing play because of Schrader and Peat, that could be the difference in the game. The Tigers possess speed out wide with players like Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett, among others that run well.

Giving those players just that one extra step could be the difference between a Missouri win or a loss. A hard play-action fake by Cook, especially after multiple running plays gobbling up yardage, could bring the Kansas State safeties up too close. That’s when Cook can let the long ball fly.

This is likely to be a close contest, so keep an eye on the play-action opportunities the Tigers take. There are likely to be multiple chances to beat Kansas State down the field now that Schrader and Peat are established via the Louisiana Tech game.

Keeping the Mizzou Defense Fresh

One of the old adages in football, take the air out of the football , could be used by Missouri. What does it mean? Run the ball, move the first down markers, and keep your defense on the sideline to rest. It takes more energy to chase offensive players around the field, so defenses tire more quickly.

Thus, Mizzou might attempt to play a little bit of keep away against Kansas State. That’s ironically what the Wildcats often do to opponents, but it might turn around and be used against them with Schrader and Peat being talented runners.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burden
KSNT News

School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#The Missouri Tigers#The Kansas State Wildcats#The Little Apple#Louisiana Tech
KVOE

Designs by Sharon owner passes away

Longtime local florist Sharon Ewing has passed away. Ewing passed away Monday, according to family members. She started Designs by Sharon in downtown Emporia in 1993 and had 45 years of florist experience at the time of her death. Service arrangements are pending.
KSNT News

Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
KSNT News

Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka human trafficking operation ends in neighborhood destruction, arrest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on multiple charges during a human trafficking operation. According to the SNSO, on Sept. 2 deputies conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. The goal was to identify and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Shawnee […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSNT News

Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Every warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers’. Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power […]
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
170
Followers
207
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy