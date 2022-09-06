College football's biggest losers from Week 1

For some schools Week 1 could have gone a lot better
College football returned in all of its glory this past weekend, but to say it went better for some schools in comparison to others would be a massive understatement.
There were expectations through the roof for a handful of programs such as Oregon, LSU, and Group of Five schools that had major programs on upset alert. However, as you could guess by their mention in this piece, their hopes did not come to fruition by any means.
There were a lot of teams or people that were disappointed this past weekend, but I only view five as being the "biggest losers". For example, while Utah losing was a disappointment, the Utes' season is far from over and the loss was clearly viewed as somewhat respectable as they were ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Poll. Thus, making them still in position to crash the playoff should they win out.
Either way, a ton of things happened over the weekend that you might have missed because someone invited you to a wedding or birthday party during college football, so no need to fret. Here are college football's five biggest losers from Week 1.
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Week 2 of the college football season is here, and now it's time to get a look at the updated AP top 25 rankings heading into Saturday's games. Four teams that were ranked in last week's poll took the L on opening day, including an embarrassing 49-3 loss for No. 11 Oregon against defending national ...
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Texas A&M gave Appalachian State a big chunk of cash to come out and visit College Station for a non-conference game. The Mountaineers returned the favor by upsetting the No. 6 team in college football. That's right. The Aggies are no longer unbeated. App State upset No. 6 Texas A&M...
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Check out our college football odds series for our Tennessee Pittsburgh prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have not won the SEC championship since 1998. This is nearly a quarter-century title drought for a very proud program with a rich tradition.
College football placed a call to Upset City in Week 2, with seven teams in the top 25 rankings going down, including three in the top 10. And two of those at home, as Notre Dame took an L to Marshall and Texas A&M lost at Kyle Field to Appalachian State, both unranked Sun Belt teams. That ...
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […]
Last weekend, the college football world watched as the Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Oregon Ducks in their season-opener. Fans weren't sure what to expect from a Georgia team that lost plenty of talent to the NFL. Well, a 49-3 beatdown of the Ducks show football fans that Georgia could be in for a repeat.
The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below. Kentucky won its season-opening...
ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Todd Blackledge offered some reasonable criticism of Pitt after calling the team’s game against Tennessee on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, his comments were broadcast publicly at a time when he likely thought he was off the air. A Twitter user captured and shared a video showing Blackledge and fellow...
Week 2 is officially in the books, and this college football season is already off to a fun start. On Saturday, there were plenty of high profile matchups with some exciting finishes throughout the day. After all of the Week 2 action, ESPN has updated its FPI Top 25 rankings.
The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
