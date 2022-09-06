Read full article on original website
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her as she arrived at park with young children
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot. Deputies say it's not the first time there's been trouble at Rose Place...
Central Florida firefighters mark 9/11 with stair climb
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters from across Central Florida gathered Sunday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, 21 years ago. Crews from agencies like Orlando Fire and Orange County Fire gathered at the City National Bank building in downtown Orlando to climb 110 stories, making four rounds up and down the building.
Florida father, son arrested in brutal beating of man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son accused of brutally beating a man unconscious at a wedding reception were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were wanted...
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
Orlando man killed in wrong-way crash had no headlights on, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Volusia County after he reportedly drove in the wrong direction and collided with another car, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 26-year-old did not have his car's headlights on prior to the...
Florida teen honored for helping friends who were struck by lightning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - McKenzie McCord was in tears after being reunited with the Brevard County first responders who saved her life. "It's good seeing you guys, seeing the people who saved my life," she said. The 12-year-old was with her 14-year-old friend, Lori Leer, in June when both were...
Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
Man accused of shooting, killing another man outside home in Orlando arrested
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Orlando Saturday afternoon has been arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday. Authorities said Marquis Henderson, 30, is facing charges of third-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to...
Reward being offered in teen's killing on Domino Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of 17-year-old Hamishee "Mishee" Williams Jr., according to Crime Line. Officials said the teenager was shot and killed in the 400 block of Domino Drive shortly before 11...
Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters. On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire. When they arrived, crews said there was heavy...
Plane crashes near Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County; 3 people injured, officials say
OSCEOLA, Fla. - Three people were injured after a small plane crashed near Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola Fire Rescue said the plane landed in about two feet of water, in a "woody" and "marshy area" near the lake. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),...
Florida man who replaced teen's medication with laxatives found guilty
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son's medication had been tampered with back in 2019. Craig Allen Ripple, 54, was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect three years after the woman showed police footage of Ripple suspiciously removing items from her son's bedroom, Flagler County Deputies said.
Nurse saves baby on Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando: 'Just a happy story'
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando landed Thursday night with passengers clapping and cheering after a nurse helped rescue an infant who reportedly stopped breathing during the flight. FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette was aboard Spirit Flight 1691 Thursday night, which departed Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania en route to...
FOX 35's We Love Florida
From the beaches to the theme parks, small towns to big cities, Space Coast to the cruise ports, and all the people, wildlife, and weather in between, Florida is a special place to live! And whether you’ve lived here your whole life or moved here recently, we’re here to celebrate the history, landmarks, businesses, and restaurants that make Florida such a unique spot in America.
Man accused of shooting Florida police officer through Melbourne hotel door arrested
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man accused of shooting a Melbourne police officer from a hotel room was arrested Friday afternoon. Police identified the officer as 26-year-old veteran K-9 officer Gregory Hughes. Hughes has been released from the hospital. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, officers of the Melbourne Police Department...
2 Orlando men arrested for allegedly robbing two banks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando men are facing armed robbery charges after they allegedly robbed two Fifth Third Banks three days apart in late August and early September. 36-year-old Robert Sweet and 20-year-old Markel Key were both linked to two robberies; one that occurred at a Fifth Third Bank in Orlando on August 30 and another robbery that occurred on September 2 in Apopka, according to police.
1 person dead, 1 critical after shooting at shopping plaza in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in East Orange County. This happened late Thursday night at a shopping center on East Colonial Drive. Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive about a shooting. When...
Teen dies after being found shot on Orlando road, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A teenager was shot and killed in the area of Domi-Fitch Court Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the area shortly before 11 p.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots and saw a vehicle parked on Domino Drive. When officers arrived, they...
