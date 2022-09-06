Read full article on original website
WNDU
March to the Memorial honoring those lost on 9/11
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks in South Bend crossed the whole town dawning American flags to honor those who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. This group walked 21 miles from the Martin’s on Ireland Rd. all the way to St. Patrick’s Park. They made rest stops at South...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -One of the brothers from the local Phi Beta Sigma chapter stopped by the studio to chat with Jack Springgate during this week’s Sunday Morning Spotlight. Armar’rae Hill is the Regional Director of Publicity for Phi Beta Sigma. He talked about all the ways their...
WNDU
New gourmet food options at Notre Dame Stadium
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is getting ready for its first home game of the season, and that doesn’t just mean the football team. Chefs at the stadium have been whipping up some new gourmet menu items to snack on during the game. Most people will recognize...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
WNDU
Champions welcomed at 2nd annual United Rosie Games
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children hosted it’s second annual United Rosie Games. Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union, the games were based off of the Olympics and celebrated medically fragile children. Several game stations were set up and allowed children to play as much...
WNDU
Niles Scream Park opens for the season
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!. The parked opened Friday night, and has seven different attractions for you to check out. “It is family-friendly despite being a haunted house or a scream park. We try to keep...
WNDU
Bashor Children’s Home gears up for annual Running with Spoons fundraiser
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bashor Children’s Home is gearing up for their annual Running with Spoons fundraiser. The event will take place on Thursday inside the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theater. Thirteen teams of local chefs will compete against each other by cooking up their favorite dishes. Guests...
Times-Union Newspaper
Free Concert Saturday In Akron
Island Vibe will be playing a free, family-friendly concert on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. They are "Your connection to Key West" and will take the audience to the islands with their steel drums and tropical music. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of live music. This will be in conjunction with Akron's Summer's End Festival. The band is funded in part by the Northern Indiana Community Foundation and the Akron Las Donas Club.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Vinny
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, we got a chance to meet Vinny, a dog at Pet Refuge who is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Vinny or any other pet from Pet Refuge, you can visit them at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend, or call the shelter at 574-231-1122.
rvbusiness.com
RV Industry ‘Runs with Spoons’ for Bashor Children’s Home
Celebrity chefs serving up food and fun helped raise about $350,000 for the Bashor Children’s Home Thursday evening (Sept. 8) during the Running with Spoons fundraiser, held in the Crystal Ballroom of the Lerner Theatre in downtown Elkhart, Ind. The RV industry was well represented at the event, which...
WNDU
‘Run, Jane, Run’ golf outing next week serves as fundraiser for YWCA
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - “Run Jane Run” is a long-standing tradition in Michiana that brings women together for a day of golf. The outing is coming up on Monday, Sept. 12, and supports the YWCA of North Central Indiana, which helps over 3,000 women and children each year in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools embarks on long-range feasibility/facility study, invites the community to learn more
Elkhart Community Schools invites the public to a community meeting on Wednesday, September 14 at 6:30pm, at Elkhart High School, 2608 California Road, to share information about the district’s long-range feasibility/facility study being conducted in collaboration with School IQ and Sitelogiq, INC. After an extensive search and interview process,...
WNDU
Freeman reinstates pregame mass
Fans made their way to the South Quad on Notre Dame’s campus for the Rockne Rally. Apple orchards in Michiana say this is the best season they've had in years.
WNDU
What to know before you go to the Notre Dame game on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re going to the game, heads up!. Here are some general tips and reminders to those attending the game:. Tickets are mobile so be sure to download them on your phone before getting in line. If you’re planning on bringing a bag with...
WNDU
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
rvbusiness.com
RV/MH Hall of Fame Supplier Show Nears 180 Exhibitors
RV/MH Hall of Fame President Darryl Searer reports that the Elkhart, Ind.-based organization is close to selling out its “RV Hall Supplier Show,” planned for Sept. 26-29 during the all-industry Elkhart RV Open House. With 170 suppliers already signed up to exhibit at the show, he added, the grand total of participating suppliers – both OEM and aftermarket vendors – will likely wind up at close to 180 to 190 companies when all is said and done.
abc57.com
5th Quarter Bus hosts Irish fans and football legends
If you're not at a tailgate or heading to the stadium for the game, what better place to cheer on the Irish… than a bus?. This isn't just any bus. It's a 1978 Concord school bus transformed into a Fighting Irish paradise. "Well the 5th Quarter came about, I...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle following Notre Dame game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a pedestrian injury situation after an individual was hit by a car near Eddy Street and Corby, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that the pedestrian was trying to cross the street after the...
WNDU
Michiana apple orchards report best crop in years
Fans made their way to the South Quad on Notre Dame’s campus for the Rockne Rally. Fans will see a longtime Notre Dame tradition return to gamedays thanks to new head coach Marcus Freeman. Medical Moment: Zinc to the rescue. Updated: 5 hours ago. Doctors are one step closer...
