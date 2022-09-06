Celebrating (906) Day With Some Delicious Pasties, Eh!

Tuesday, Sept. 6 is an unofficial holiday for Yoopers.

According to 906day.com, it’s a celebration of “American’s greatest area code,” which is also the only area code in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

To celebrate, today on ‘The Four’, Jamie shared her first try making a U.P. favorite: homemade pasties!

The handheld meat, vegetable and pastry mixture is traditionally a Cornish meal for lunch.

The filling food was brought to U.P. mining communities in the 1800s.

They can be served plain, or with ketchup or gravy.

Check out the recipe originally posted by Taste of Home:

Ingredients

2 cups shortening

2 cups boiling water

5-1/2 to 6 cups all-purpose flour

filling:

6 medium red potatoes (about 3 pounds), peeled

2 small rutabagas (about 1-1/2 pounds), peeled

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground pork

2 medium onions, chopped into 1/4-inch pieces

3 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 cup butter

Optional: Half-and-half cream or a lightly beaten large egg

Directions