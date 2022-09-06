Celebrating (906) Day With Some Delicious Pasties, Eh!
Tuesday, Sept. 6 is an unofficial holiday for Yoopers.
According to 906day.com, it’s a celebration of “American’s greatest area code,” which is also the only area code in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
To celebrate, today on ‘The Four’, Jamie shared her first try making a U.P. favorite: homemade pasties!
The handheld meat, vegetable and pastry mixture is traditionally a Cornish meal for lunch.
The filling food was brought to U.P. mining communities in the 1800s.
They can be served plain, or with ketchup or gravy.
Check out the recipe originally posted by Taste of Home:
Ingredients
- 2 cups shortening
- 2 cups boiling water
- 5-1/2 to 6 cups all-purpose flour
- filling:
- 6 medium red potatoes (about 3 pounds), peeled
- 2 small rutabagas (about 1-1/2 pounds), peeled
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 pound ground pork
- 2 medium onions, chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/4 cup butter
- Optional: Half-and-half cream or a lightly beaten large egg
Directions
- In a large bowl, stir shortening and water until shortening is melted. Gradually stir in flour and salt until a very soft dough is formed; cover and refrigerate for 1-1/2 hours.
- Cut potatoes and rutabagas into 1/8- or 1/4-inch cubes; do not make cubes too large or they will not cook properly. Gently combine ground beef and pork; crumble meat. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, rutabagas, onions, meat mixture and seasonings.
- Divide dough into 12 equal portions. On a floured surface, roll out 1 portion at a time into a 8-in. circle. Mound 1-1/2 to 2 cups filling on half of each circle; dot with 1 teaspoon butter. Moisten edges with water; carefully fold dough over filling and press edges with a fork to seal.
- Place on ungreased baking sheets. Cut several slits in top of pasties. If desired, brush with cream or beaten egg. Bake at 350° until golden brown, about 1 hour. Cool on wire racks. Serve hot or cold. Store in the refrigerator.
