Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
WSAZ
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash
A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it's a miracle she survived.
Deputies concerned for missing Kanawha County woman’s safety
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County woman is still missing. The sheriff’s office says that 26-year-old Alyssa Smith was reported missing on Aug. 3, and since so much time has passed without contact, they are now concerned for her safety. They say that deputies and detectives have not been able to locate Alyssa, even after […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
woay.com
2 charged with transferring and receiving stolen property in Fayette County
Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County deputies have charged James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, with transferring and receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies responded to reports of an abandoned car that appeared to be wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road in August. During their investigation, deputies identified the vehicle’s driver as James G. Johnson was not the owner of the car.
Kanawha County fire damages power lines
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kelley’s Creek Road in Kanawha County is back open after crews spent the morning fighting a house fire. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Firefighters on the scene tell 13 News that they believe the home was occupied, but nobody was home when the fire broke […]
lootpress.com
Trick-or-Treat times announced for Raliegh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday for their regular session at which a number or pertinent topics were addressed, not the least significant of which entailed Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween this year. “This is about two months ahead of time but Mr. Quesenberry wanted us...
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia. Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call. An investigation revealed that...
Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in
UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office seeks more info on Kanawha County woman who's been missing for months
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are still searching for clues on the whereabouts of a Kanawha County woman who has been missing for months. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help with more information on the disappearance of Alyssa Smith, 26, who was reported missing by a family member in August.
Gov. Justice Announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced today that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
Update: Missing juvenile found safe
—- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile. The pictured juvenile is from out of state and was last seen at the Piggly Wiggly in Hico. He is 5’11”, 270 pounds, wearing the same clothing in the photo.
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
lootpress.com
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treydan Leon Burks, 32, of Charleston, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine after participating in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Two men charged in West Virginia with concealing body of woman found in freezer
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The identity of the woman found dead in a Cross Lanes freezer has officially been released, and two men have been charged for hiding her body. In a press conference on Tuesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced that Cynthia Mudd’s body was found in a freezer on the 5000 block of Saulton […]
woay.com
New River CTC to offer 3 week Fun Fridays Writing Workshop
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a three-week “Fun Fridays: Creative Writing as Play “Writing Workshop starting October 7 for current and aspiring writers. The class meeting will take place via internet conference or phone and will include lectures, time for questions, and group discussions. Tuition is $75, and the registration deadline is September 23. Students will receive conference call numbers and access codes after completing course registration.
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Comments / 0