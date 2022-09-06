ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
WSAZ

Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Princeton, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
woay.com

2 charged with transferring and receiving stolen property in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County deputies have charged James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, with transferring and receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies responded to reports of an abandoned car that appeared to be wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road in August. During their investigation, deputies identified the vehicle’s driver as James G. Johnson was not the owner of the car.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County fire damages power lines

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kelley’s Creek Road in Kanawha County is back open after crews spent the morning fighting a house fire. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Firefighters on the scene tell 13 News that they believe the home was occupied, but nobody was home when the fire broke […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Trick-or-Treat times announced for Raliegh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday for their regular session at which a number or pertinent topics were addressed, not the least significant of which entailed Trick-or-Treat times for Halloween this year. “This is about two months ahead of time but Mr. Quesenberry wanted us...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
SYLVESTER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Manufacturing#Electric Bus#Senior High School#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Greenpower Motor#House
WSAZ

Teenager injured in late-night shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia. Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call. An investigation revealed that...
TORNADO, WV
WVNS

Person of interest out of Monroe County turns himself in

UPDATE: 9/8/22 9:30 A.M. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Place said the person of interest out of Monroe County has turned himself in. Darrell Richard Hamrick turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8, 2022, he was a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation. MONROE […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
TORNADO, WV
Lootpress

Update: Missing juvenile found safe

—- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile. The pictured juvenile is from out of state and was last seen at the Piggly Wiggly in Hico. He is 5’11”, 270 pounds, wearing the same clothing in the photo.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treydan Leon Burks, 32, of Charleston, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine after participating in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

New River CTC to offer 3 week Fun Fridays Writing Workshop

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a three-week “Fun Fridays: Creative Writing as Play “Writing Workshop starting October 7 for current and aspiring writers. The class meeting will take place via internet conference or phone and will include lectures, time for questions, and group discussions. Tuition is $75, and the registration deadline is September 23. Students will receive conference call numbers and access codes after completing course registration.
OAK HILL, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy