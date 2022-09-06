ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bargersville, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead Saturday afternoon. It happened around 5 p.m. on the ramp to Rockville Road from northbound Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' west side. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist was going north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying Batman and his justice league partner. According to a Facebook post on the Seymour Police Department page, the pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping. The vehicle...
SEYMOUR, IN
FOX59

Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
FISHERS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Bargersville, IN
State
Indiana State
WIBC.com

Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting

FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Vehicles#Police Station#The Tesla Life On Twitter
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot to death in taxi cab

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 400 block of East 11th Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
FOX59

19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Dakylen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ripleynews.com

Sheriff deputies discover body while doing welfare check

According to information from the Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth and Corporal Rob Bradley, the department responded to a requested welfare check at a Dillsboro address in Ripley County where they found a man deceased. The death investigation continues as the nature of the decomposition was such that a definite...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy