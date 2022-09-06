“Children of the Catastrophe” Book Release; A Story of Love, Family, & Survival
The Leelanau Township Library is welcoming author Sarah Shoemaker.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Shoemaker will have a book launch party.
It will be at the Leelanau Township Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shoemaker is from Northport and is celebrating the launch of her new book, “Children of the Catastrophe.”
This is a book about family, love, crisis and ultimately survival.
Shoemaker was inspired to write this book because of the time she spent in Greece and Turkey.
She spent time in a town that many refugees had to call home.
Given the war in Ukraine, she wanted to write a book that shows refugees as individuals and families.
Tuesday, September 6th Shoemaker will have a book launch party.
It will be at the Leelanau Township Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To meet get the book and have a conversation with Sarah, find all of the even information here.
Comments / 0