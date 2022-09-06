“Children of the Catastrophe” Book Release; A Story of Love, Family, & Survival

The Leelanau Township Library is welcoming author Sarah Shoemaker.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Shoemaker will have a book launch party.

It will be at the Leelanau Township Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoemaker is from Northport and is celebrating the launch of her new book, “Children of the Catastrophe.”

This is a book about family, love, crisis and ultimately survival.

Shoemaker was inspired to write this book because of the time she spent in Greece and Turkey.

She spent time in a town that many refugees had to call home.

Given the war in Ukraine, she wanted to write a book that shows refugees as individuals and families.

To meet get the book and have a conversation with Sarah, find all of the even information here.