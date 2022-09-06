ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

“Children of the Catastrophe” Book Release; A Story of Love, Family, & Survival

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SVn4_0hkRtqNy00

The Leelanau Township Library is welcoming author Sarah Shoemaker.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Shoemaker will have a book launch party.

It will be at the Leelanau Township Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoemaker is from Northport and is celebrating the launch of her new book, “Children of the Catastrophe.”

This is a book about family, love, crisis and ultimately survival.

Shoemaker was inspired to write this book because of the time she spent in Greece and Turkey.

She spent time in a town that many refugees had to call home.

Given the war in Ukraine, she wanted to write a book that shows refugees as individuals and families.

Tuesday, September 6th Shoemaker will have a book launch party.

It will be at the Leelanau Township Library from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To meet get the book and have a conversation with Sarah, find all of the even information here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy