ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Shocking Surveillance Video Shows Fake Trump Elector Escorting Operatives Into Election Offices Moments Before Voting Machine Breach

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilLUU_0hkRtIoc00
Mega

Newly released surveillance footage shows a Republican county official escorting two operatives into a Georgia county election office moments before a voting machine there was breached, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development to come amid an already ongoing state investigation into alleged election interference in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election, the video shows the Republican official posing as an elector and escorting two individuals working for an attorney for former President Donald Trump entering the offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4bGq_0hkRtIoc00
Mega

According to the newly released surveillance footage, which has since been obtained and reviewed by CNN , the fake elector is identified as Cathy Latham – a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is already under criminal investigation for illegally posing as a Trump elector.

Even more shocking is the fact that the surveillance footage was recorded on January 7, 2021 – the same day a voting system residing at those election offices was confirmed to be breached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aR51a_0hkRtIoc00
Mega

Additionally, the two men being escorted into the building by Latham in the video – Scott Hall and Paul Maggio – have since been confirmed to be two pro-Trump operatives working under Trump attorney Sidney Powell .

The newly surfaced surveillance footage, in addition to a series of text messages and other communications, suggest Latham, Hall, Maggio and Powell were working to breach voting machines in Georgia as part of a larger effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

"The video reveals that Cathy Latham had a more significant role with the SullivanStrickler team's work in Coffee County than she claimed," David Cross , an attorney representing election integrity groups suing Georgia over its voting systems, said on Tuesday. "We can see her escort the team into the office that morning, for example.”

He continued, “And she's an important connection to the effort to create a slate of Georgia electors who would have wrongly voted for Trump for the 2020 election, which now looks to be the subject of a grand jury investigation in Fulton County."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hPAc_0hkRtIoc00
Mega

But despite the video showing Latham illegally escorting pro-Trump operatives into the election offices moments before the operatives allegedly breached voting machines, Latham’s lawyers have since argued she did not have the authority to "authorize anyone to do anything with the ballots” and therefore did not "participate personally in anything that the elections board and/or its employee may have decided to do with the ballots."

"So, regardless of whether she correctly remembers the details of what time she spent there on January 7, it doesn't change the fact that she had no authority to do any of this and was not personally involved in whatever was done," Latham’s lawyer added.

Comments / 43

Facoly
4d ago

GOP was really trying to cheat...in Georgia but our Governor and secretary never talked about it at all until it leaks.... really sad 😭😭😭

Reply(3)
15
Nancy Andrews
4d ago

I don't like the idea of hiring someone, not the FBI, to look over the documents trump took home, Florida, with him. That Person may do anything to help trump out. Like someone said, " some people will do anything even if it means going to Jail. What does trump have over the Republicans since they won't tell the truth ?

Reply(4)
10
Caroline Poli
4d ago

You have to really love these crooks as trump says LOCK THEM UP oops those are my people this is fake news!

Reply(1)
18
Related
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coffee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
County
Coffee County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
Person
Scott Hall
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Local#Elector#Republican#Cnn#Gop#Hall Maggio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

62K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy