Shocking Surveillance Video Shows Fake Trump Elector Escorting Operatives Into Election Offices Moments Before Voting Machine Breach

Newly released surveillance footage shows a Republican county official escorting two operatives into a Georgia county election office moments before a voting machine there was breached, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development to come amid an already ongoing state investigation into alleged election interference in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election, the video shows the Republican official posing as an elector and escorting two individuals working for an attorney for former President Donald Trump entering the offices.

According to the newly released surveillance footage, which has since been obtained and reviewed by CNN , the fake elector is identified as Cathy Latham – a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is already under criminal investigation for illegally posing as a Trump elector.

Even more shocking is the fact that the surveillance footage was recorded on January 7, 2021 – the same day a voting system residing at those election offices was confirmed to be breached.

Additionally, the two men being escorted into the building by Latham in the video – Scott Hall and Paul Maggio – have since been confirmed to be two pro-Trump operatives working under Trump attorney Sidney Powell .

The newly surfaced surveillance footage, in addition to a series of text messages and other communications, suggest Latham, Hall, Maggio and Powell were working to breach voting machines in Georgia as part of a larger effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

"The video reveals that Cathy Latham had a more significant role with the SullivanStrickler team's work in Coffee County than she claimed," David Cross , an attorney representing election integrity groups suing Georgia over its voting systems, said on Tuesday. "We can see her escort the team into the office that morning, for example.”

He continued, “And she's an important connection to the effort to create a slate of Georgia electors who would have wrongly voted for Trump for the 2020 election, which now looks to be the subject of a grand jury investigation in Fulton County."

But despite the video showing Latham illegally escorting pro-Trump operatives into the election offices moments before the operatives allegedly breached voting machines, Latham’s lawyers have since argued she did not have the authority to "authorize anyone to do anything with the ballots” and therefore did not "participate personally in anything that the elections board and/or its employee may have decided to do with the ballots."

"So, regardless of whether she correctly remembers the details of what time she spent there on January 7, it doesn't change the fact that she had no authority to do any of this and was not personally involved in whatever was done," Latham’s lawyer added.