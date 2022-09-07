ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Has Canceled The Rest Of His World Tour Due To Health Issues

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago
Justin Bieber has canceled the rest of his world tour, writing on Instagram that exhaustion "overtook" him this weekend while playing a show in Brazil.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," Bieber wrote in an Instagram story.

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he added. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil."

He also said that he was going to be OK, but needed time to rest and get better. Bieber had 68 shows left on his world tour in countries that included France, Austria, the UK, and Germany.

"Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this!" he wrote. "I love you all passionately!"

In June, Bieber revealed on Instagram that half of his face was paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome and said he would have to cancel shows until he gained movement in his face again.

"As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," he said in the June video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Varicella-zoster virus, which is in the herpes virus family, causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. It’s the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults.

The virus isn't contagious, but it can lie dormant before reactivating and spreading to a facial nerve near the ear and either develop into shingles or Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Symptoms aren't guaranteed, but people with Ramsay Hunt syndrome typically experience weakness on one side of their face or facial paralysis and a rash on the outer part of the ear.

