WATCH: Lori Lightfoot announces DC trip as busloads of migrants head to Chicago



Chicago M ayor Lori Lightfoot said she would be meeting with members of the Biden administration about the migrants arriving from the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I'm going to Washington later this week and going to be sitting down with some of the folks to describe for them what the conditions are on the ground here in Chicago, but also make sure that federal help is coming. Not just to Chicago, but in all the cities and states that are welcoming ... to make sure we have the resources we need," Lightfoot told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

Lightfoot has made it known on more than one occasion that she's not happy with the busloads of illegal immigrants that have been sent to her city, courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott . Even going so far as to call him out as a bad Christian and "racist."

However, she told reporters she'd "love to have a conversation with Gov. Abbott."



"I'd have a long list of things on my agenda, but I've been speaking to him publicly about: Let's just treat each other with respect, let's treat the people who are traveling across our country with respect," Lightfoot said. "We are obviously talking to people on the ground in Texas on a regular basis, but this is not a governor who wants to collaborate and cooperate with us."

"There's a way to do it. It's really simple. Pick up the phone, send me an email, work through third parties. I'd love to see that," Lightfoot added.

Abbott tweeted late Monday, "Mayor Lightfoot is attacking Texas instead of addressing the real cause of the border crisis: Joe Biden. His inaction at our border is putting the lives of Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. Texas is doing Biden's job to secure the border."

Lightfoot and Abbott are currently running for reelection in their respective areas.