WATCH: Lori Lightfoot announces DC trip as busloads of migrants head to Chicago

By Maria Leaf
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

Chicago M ayor Lori Lightfoot said she would be meeting with members of the Biden administration about the migrants arriving from the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I'm going to Washington later this week and going to be sitting down with some of the folks to describe for them what the conditions are on the ground here in Chicago, but also make sure that federal help is coming. Not just to Chicago, but in all the cities and states that are welcoming ... to make sure we have the resources we need," Lightfoot told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

Lightfoot has made it known on more than one occasion that she's not happy with the busloads of illegal immigrants that have been sent to her city, courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott . Even going so far as to call him out as a bad Christian and "racist."

However, she told reporters she'd "love to have a conversation with Gov. Abbott."


"I'd have a long list of things on my agenda, but I've been speaking to him publicly about: Let's just treat each other with respect, let's treat the people who are traveling across our country with respect," Lightfoot said. "We are obviously talking to people on the ground in Texas on a regular basis, but this is not a governor who wants to collaborate and cooperate with us."

"There's a way to do it. It's really simple. Pick up the phone, send me an email, work through third parties. I'd love to see that," Lightfoot added.

Abbott tweeted late Monday, "Mayor Lightfoot is attacking Texas instead of addressing the real cause of the border crisis: Joe Biden. His inaction at our border is putting the lives of Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. Texas is doing Biden's job to secure the border."

Lightfoot and Abbott are currently running for reelection in their respective areas.

UNITEDWESTAND
4d ago

hey beetle juice REMIND BIDEN it is HIS JOB to SECURE OUR BORDERS, just like its YOUR JOB to protect the citizens of CHICAGO YET have a CRIME INCREASE of 167%. YOU ARE BOTH HYPOCRITES. 😤 YOU BOTH

D.L. Bennett
4d ago

Why doesn't Beetlejuice go to the southern border, SEE first hand what Texas is dealing with, then maybe, maybe, she will understand her bus load of migrants is miniscule compared to Texas.

ERIC MCCARTY
4d ago

She declared Chicago a sanctuary city. She can't get Federal Aid to help with a couple thousand if the border states aren't receiving help with hundreds of thousands.

