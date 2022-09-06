Read full article on original website
Related
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
There is likely a tiger missing in New Mexico, wildlife officials say
The tiger was believed to be held illegally at a home, where authorities found an alligator, drugs and guns. But the tiger was not at the home.
Comments / 0