WBBJ
Local fraternity raises money for a special organization
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local fraternity answers the call to support a nonprofit. Students of Union, gather together to raise money for the Star Center, through the sport of pickleball. The coordinator of the SAE Pickleball event, Isaac Northcut, shares his passion for supporting his community in this way. “It’s...
WBBJ
Crockett Co. community celebrates groundbreaking of Humphrey’s Park
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center introduced the lot that will soon host Humphrey’s Park, a place for Carl’s kids. The Crockett County Director Bethany Outlaw expresses her joy. “We are really excited, we are having our groundbreaking, we have sponsors for...
WBBJ
New addition at Dyersburg State named after former President Dr. Karen Bowyer
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community college unveils a new addition. Dyersburg State Community College unveiled a building on campus under a new name. The mathematics building was named in honor of former DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyer. She served the college for more than 30 years as a...
WBBJ
Union University breaks ground on new academic building
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University officially broke ground on a new academic building Friday. A large number of people attended the ceremony on the great lawn between White Hall and Pleasant Plains. The new academic building will house the McAfee School of Business and the Departments of Engineering and...
WBBJ
A Step Ahead holds 3rd Annual Vintage Ball
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization holds its annual fundraising event Thursday evening. A Step Ahead Foundation hosted its 3rd Annual Vintage Ball at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson. Attendees came to the event wearing vintage attire and enjoyed a night of live music, dancing, and...
WBBJ
Jackson bone marrow donor shares story, will speak at national forum
JACKSON, Tenn. — September 18 is World Marrow Day, which encourages people to donate stem cells to help others who may be battling different health concerns. “It’s actually a day where we encourage people to donate stem cells, there are so many people who suffer from blood cancers, and so stem cells helps to be a process for them to help provide healing in that process,” said LaTrina Morman.
WBBJ
Fundraiser aims to help local animals in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –An upcoming event aims to raise funds for some local four legged friends. According to information received from Caldwell Banker Barnes, a big event aims to raise money to support a local pet shelter. On September 12, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m, Caldwell Banker Barnes in...
WBBJ
Remembering those lost, one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. –This morning many remembered the lives taken during 9/11. 21 years ago, the United States of America changed forever. Many remember to this day, the exact moment when they heard the devastating news about 9/11. Fire Chief Darryl Samuels shares the importance of hosting memorial events like...
WBBJ
Hundreds of bikers deliver donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Local bikers revved their engines for a good cause. “We’re here with the St. Jude Ride group to raise money for St. Jude,” said Dyersburg-Memphis St. Jude Ride coordinator Phillip Turner. “Multiple cities across the Midwest going to Memphis to visit the kids at...
WBBJ
Fighters prepare for Hub City Fight Night on Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you ready to rumble? Well Hub City Brewing is the place you need to be. On September 10, Hub City Brewing will be hosting Hub City Fight Night. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the first fight kicks off at 7 p.m. There will...
WBBJ
Local authorities discuss response to deadly Memphis shooting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement discuss a recent deadly shooting, and their plan of action. With the recent deadly rampage that took place close to home, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says this situation would be handled similarly to Memphis, but on a smaller scale. “Combining resources...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
WBBJ
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
WBBJ
Archie Dean Williamson, Jr.
Funeral service for Archie Dean Williamson, Jr. , age 52, will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Stanton (CoCo), Tennessee. Mr. Williamson died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, TN. Visitation...
WBBJ
Local law enforcement responds to barricaded suspect
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday morning the Jackson Police Department was made aware of a hostage situation taking place in an east Jackson neighborhood on Monroe Street. “Around 9:40 this morning we had a person come to the front lobby of the police department and reported that members of their family were being held against their will at a residence here on Monroe Street,” says Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley.
radionwtn.com
UC Police, Obion Co. Sheriff Conduct Saturation Patrols
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department along with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a saturation patrol and DUI Check Point on Saturday night September 4. During the evening, multiple violations were addressed to included speeding, open alcoholic beverages, registration violations and the arrest of a wanted subject. (Union City Police photo).
wtva.com
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Jury finds man guilty in 2016 murder of Elia Hernandez
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Haywood County. Following a three-day jury trial, Quin Love was found guilty of first-degree felony murder of Elia Hernandez on June 26, 2016. Love is also known to...
WBBJ
Officials search for suspects in shooting and stabbing incident in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–Officials are searching for suspects involved in a shooting and stabbing that occurred Monday morning. The Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of the Casey Jones Motel just off of the Highway 45 Bypass around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers found two victims,...
