WENATCHEE — A man recently released from prison on a conviction for arson is accused of setting another fire, this one in his room at the Wenatchee Motel 6. Firefighters were summoned to the hotel at at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. about 1 a.m. Friday, after a fire in a second-story room climbed into the attic. Wenatchee police say while they investigated, Christopher Cary Blanchard, 40, admitted setting fire to his bed in the rear-facing room.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO