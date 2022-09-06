Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake-area man shot by intruder
A man was hospitalized early this morning after he says a man came through the back door of his home in the Larson Community outside Moses Lake and shot him. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop. He was transported to Samaritan Healthcare.
ifiberone.com
Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline
HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Crashes cleared, Highway 2 reopens near Hartline
HARTLINE, Wash. — A dust storm and poor visibility caused multiple crashes along Highway 2 near Hartline Thursday. The highway was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
ifiberone.com
Man injured in early Friday morning shooting in Larson Housing community near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Moses Lake that left one person injured. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 1009 Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Housing area after a 31-year-old man said a male suspect came through the back door to a residence and shot him, according to the sheriff’s office.
ifiberone.com
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
KXLY
Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville
SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ifiberone.com
Firefighters on scene of wildfire burning south of Beverly Sand Dunes
BEVERLY — Fire crews are on scene of a wildfire burning in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. Royal Slope Fire and Grant County Fire District 8 have responded, according to the sheriff’s office. Air resources are also on scene assisting crews on...
ncwlife.com
Police: Hotel guest admits setting room fire
WENATCHEE — A man recently released from prison on a conviction for arson is accused of setting another fire, this one in his room at the Wenatchee Motel 6. Firefighters were summoned to the hotel at at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. about 1 a.m. Friday, after a fire in a second-story room climbed into the attic. Wenatchee police say while they investigated, Christopher Cary Blanchard, 40, admitted setting fire to his bed in the rear-facing room.
ifiberone.com
One dead after fatal hit-and-run near Othello
OTHELLO - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for hitting and killing a bicycle rider near Othello late Friday. Adams County Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Artemio Cortez-Cortez was found dead with his bike in the area of Taylor Rd. and Hampton Rd. at around 8:30 p.m.
kpq.com
Grant County Brush Fire ‘Under Control’
Crews are still monitoring activity after a wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. The Sheriff's Office said the fire was being managed and was under control after being reported to be burning about 40 acres. Local and federal crews...
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
One person killed in Quincy car crash
QUINCY, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash in the Quincy area on Monday. Patrol officers responded to the scene at Highway 6 Northwest, which is southwest of Quincy. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound when it lost control and skidded off the road. The Challenger hit a power pole, eventually hitting a parked car near a home on a private property.
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Comments / 0