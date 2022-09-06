ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

New Rapid STD Test

Madison County clinic offering new STD test with results in 30 minutes. By shortening the wait time between testing and diagnosis, patients can have peace of mind without waiting multiple days for results. ApproXie Urgent Care can then immediately treat patients.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County clinic offering new STD test with results in 30 minutes

One Madison County urgent care clinic is offering a new way to test for sexually transmitted diseases, with results faster than ever before. By shortening the wait time between testing and diagnosis, patients can have peace of mind without waiting multiple days for results. ApproXie Urgent Care can also then immediately treat patients.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home

A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Fort Payne, AL
Health
State
California State
Local
Alabama Health
City
Fort Payne, AL
Local
Alabama Business
northjacksonpress.com

Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County

By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Pcr#North Alabama#Drug Courts#Diseases#General Health#Uti#Ac
AL.com

Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports

A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
weisradio.com

LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON

At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
CENTRE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Rock-it City Bonspiel

A Huntsville group is sweeping away stereotypes of sports in the South. The Rocket City Curling Club is picking up steam, one sweep of the broom at a time. This week, they did it through the third annual Rock-it City Bonspiel. "It's one of the major curling events of the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville

A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville city employees could receive 5% pay raise

The city of Huntsville wants to invest more in its employees. The proposed upcoming fiscal year budget includes roughly $7.5 million dollars in pay raises for all city workers. The proposal has a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA). It would be the largest cost of living adjustment in years,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Etowah County Attorney, and Wife, Facing Charges

An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy