Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAAY-TV
New Rapid STD Test
Madison County clinic offering new STD test with results in 30 minutes. By shortening the wait time between testing and diagnosis, patients can have peace of mind without waiting multiple days for results. ApproXie Urgent Care can then immediately treat patients.
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
WAAY-TV
Madison County clinic offering new STD test with results in 30 minutes
One Madison County urgent care clinic is offering a new way to test for sexually transmitted diseases, with results faster than ever before. By shortening the wait time between testing and diagnosis, patients can have peace of mind without waiting multiple days for results. ApproXie Urgent Care can also then immediately treat patients.
WAAY-TV
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home
A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case. Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell...
northjacksonpress.com
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
WAAY-TV
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Etowah County crash claims life of Harley-Davidson rider, ALEA reports
A Leesburg motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported. According to information released by ALEA, 60-year-old Bobby Dean Garmon was fatally injured when the 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert at about 6:40 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WDEF
Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
weisradio.com
LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON
At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
9 unique reasons you need to visit Fort Payne this fall, including Mentone Colorfest Oct. 16-17
Dreaming of lower temps and crisp fall days? While Fort Payne is only an hour and a half from Birmingham, it feels like a world away. We’ve got nine reasons for you to plan to visit Fort Payne this fall. 1. The great outdoors is truly great in Fort...
‘No, this is going to stay’: Family refuses to remove American flag outside home despite homeowners association’s demand in Alabama
A Huntsville, Ala., family says they were told by their homeowners association to remove their American flag and the U.S. Army flag, along with the pole where the two fly outside their home. WAAY is reporting that Jill and Anthony Hudnell were told by the Homeowners Association of Lake Forest...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rock-it City Bonspiel
A Huntsville group is sweeping away stereotypes of sports in the South. The Rocket City Curling Club is picking up steam, one sweep of the broom at a time. This week, they did it through the third annual Rock-it City Bonspiel. "It's one of the major curling events of the...
WAAY-TV
1 dead after 'industrial accident' on University Drive in Huntsville
A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon on University Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m. as "an industrial accident." Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the incident happened near the original Burlington Coat Factory location at 6125 University Drive. The man was dead when first responders arrived, Webster said.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville city employees could receive 5% pay raise
The city of Huntsville wants to invest more in its employees. The proposed upcoming fiscal year budget includes roughly $7.5 million dollars in pay raises for all city workers. The proposal has a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA). It would be the largest cost of living adjustment in years,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Police Department, HEMSI to host 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony
Huntsville Fire & Rescue, along with the Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI, will host a 9/11 Day of Remembrance ceremony on Sunday morning. It's being held at Fire Station #1 on 2110 Clinton Avenue West. The event will commemorate those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist...
weisradio.com
Etowah County Attorney, and Wife, Facing Charges
An Etowah County attorney, John Davis McCord, currently faces a number of charges following an indictment by a grand jury. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says the 63 year old stands charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of tax evasion and with two charges of subscribing to a false statement – in connection with state income taxes. McCord turned himself in at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, and was released on bail.
Construction worker killed in accident on University Drive
HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said emergency crews were called to a site located near the old Burlington Coat Factory store on University Drive around 1:25 p.m.
Comments / 1