Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Treehouse earns spot on Historic Home Tour
Noblesville Preservation Alliance’s 35th annual Historic Home Tour has a unique twist this year. “We are calling it seven-and-a-quarter houses on the tour since we have a historic treehouse, which is unusual for our tour,” said Amanda Roush, Historic Home Tour chair and vice president of the Noblesville Preservation Alliance. “There also are three businesses to tour.”
WLFI.com
'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Twelve women are now displaced until renovations are finished. One of them, Hannah Williams, finds herself at a new sober living home in Lafayette after Home With Hope's women's...
Accelerated renovations underway while Lafayette Square Mall closed 3 months
INDIANAPOLIS — Fabio de la Cruz stood in the parking lot of Lafayette Square Mall Wednesday morning, watching a helicopter lift new air conditioning units onto the roof and bring old ones down. Cruz, principal of Sojos Capital, sees accelerated renovations bringing his vision for the mall closer to reality.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
RISE Fest set to rock for nonprofits
Among the goals for last year’s inaugural RISE Fest fundraiser was for the daylong music festival to become an annual event. So far, organizers seem poised to accomplish that objective. Conceived by local musicians as a way to combine live performances with fundraising, the second RISE Fest – featuring...
Current Publishing
Launch Fishers founder honored on company’s anniversary
As if Launch Fishers celebrating its 10th anniversary wasn’t special enough, John Wechsler got a surprise. Wechsler was given the key to the city by Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” said Wechsler, founder of Launch Fishers. “It’s an amazing honor. It feels...
indianapolismonthly.com
Home & Willow Is An Inside Job
A LIVING SPACE that reflects our personal tastes and imparts a sense of serenity, as well as pride, tops many a list of #lifegoals. And Home & Willow is waiting to tailor such a living space for you and your family. Founder Stacy Stater came up with the concept of...
Current Publishing
Carmel train enthusiast helps to preserve Union Pacific history
Shawn Woodward has always been interested in trains. “I played with trains as a kid,” he said. Now, the Carmel resident describes himself as a railfan, or railroad enthusiast. Woodward, 68, became connected to the Union Pacific Historical Society, which is based in Cheyenne, Wy., in 2015. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had […]
Current Publishing
Art class connects local seniors
Zionsville resident Shirley Luttrell may be retired, but that hasn’t stopped her from sharing her love for art with the community. Eleven years ago, Luttrell – a retired art teacher — decided to start teaching watercolors to local senior citizens. Boone County Senior Services offered a space for her to teach weekly classes at American Legion in Zionsville on Tuesdays, as well as at their office in Lebanon on Thursdays. Both classes run from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
Current Publishing
Indiana American Water plans water main flushing
Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Drinking in Lagers in Lawrence: Lawrence gears up for its fifth annual Octoberfest celebration
For the fifth consecutive year, the City of Lawrence will put its own spin on celebration of German heritage with its annual Lagers in Lawrence Octoberfest. The event is set from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8950 Otis Ave., in Lawrence. Lawrence has partnered with...
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
rejournals.com
Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell
Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
Inside Indy | Tuttle Orchards
WRTV's Inside Indy is partnering with Indiana Foodways Alliance to explore its Hoosier culinary trails.
Southside Times
Salute to our Southside Heroes
Heroes are those who make a difference in their communities. They inspire and encourage others. They implement change for the greater good. They persevere, despite the uphill challenges. They may serve quietly, yet their actions are heard loud and clear. The members of our Southside police and fire departments are...
Comments / 0