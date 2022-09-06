Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
A fatal early morning head-on car crash leaves two dead
UPDATE BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Following a fatal Saturday morning crash that killed 30-year-old Shelby Stinnet and 17-year-old Kyran Addington, the Carl Junction School district released the following statement on their Facebook page: ORIGINAL BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal. 30-year-old Shelby Stinnett […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames
OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
houstonherald.com
Former library, health department board member passes away
A former Houston resident who served in several public roles has passed away. Sally Smith, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Springfield, Ohio. She lived in Houston for 41 years, working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She had a degree in biology from Marietta College and master’s degree in medical technology from Duke University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Coroner issues monthly report
Here is the Texas County coroner’s report for July 2022:. Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 19 calls. There were 16 natural deaths, including five due to pulmonary embolism, four due to heart failure, three to cancer, one death to stroke, one death to heart attack, one due to anemia and one death, dementia.
Two killed in wrong-way driver crash; Two Juveniles flown to area hospitals
Just before 5:00 a.m. on September 10, reports of a crash six miles south of Liberal, Missouri along MO-43 alerted police dispatch.
Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire
BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
Lawrence County Record
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted
The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
Recreational pot petition will stay on MO ballot; judge rules
A judge in Cole County has ruled in favor of the Missouri Secretary of state in a lawsuit disputing whether signatures that were certified at the last minute were valid because they were verified by the state instead of the county.
Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
Agape boarding school must close unless worker is fired, says Cedar Co. judge
The judge’s order states the worker’s presence at Agape “constitutes an ‘immediate health or safety concern.’”
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
Comments / 4