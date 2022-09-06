ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

A fatal early morning head-on car crash leaves two dead

UPDATE BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Following a fatal Saturday morning crash that killed 30-year-old Shelby Stinnet and 17-year-old Kyran Addington, the Carl Junction School district released the following statement on their Facebook page: ORIGINAL BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal. 30-year-old Shelby Stinnett […]
BARTON COUNTY, MO
Licking, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Licking, MO
houstonherald.com

Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says

One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames

OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home. Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta […]
OZARK, MO
houstonherald.com

Former library, health department board member passes away

A former Houston resident who served in several public roles has passed away. Sally Smith, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Springfield, Ohio. She lived in Houston for 41 years, working at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She had a degree in biology from Marietta College and master’s degree in medical technology from Duke University.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Coroner issues monthly report

Here is the Texas County coroner’s report for July 2022:. Marie Lasater, Texas County coroner, answered 19 calls. There were 16 natural deaths, including five due to pulmonary embolism, four due to heart failure, three to cancer, one death to stroke, one death to heart attack, one due to anemia and one death, dementia.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Firefighter taken to hospital after Branson condo fire

BRANSON, Mo. – A fire broke out at a condo on Green Mountain Drive in Branson early Friday morning. A Branson Police Officer was patrolling the area when he smelled smoke and discovered the fire. He alerted the condo’s sole occupant and was able to get them out safely. Firefighters arrived on the scene a […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
NIXA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted

The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
HALLTOWN, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar

A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO

