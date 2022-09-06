ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Simpson

Gwendolyn Simpson, age 54 of Selma, passed away August 23. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 3, at 11 a.m. at Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens, 802 S. Race St., Selma.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Cassandra Smith

Cassandra Smith, age 53 of Selma, passed away August 28. Service details are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Ashley's JH Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Dorothy Callens Hall

Dorothy Callens Hall, age 61 of Selma, passed away August 21. Graveside service were August 27 at Summer Grove Cemetery, Old Montgomery Hwy, Selma.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County gets go ahead to spend funds on health care in jails

The Perry County Commission has gotten a notice to proceed with spending $300,000 in funds granted from the state in early 2022, said an announcement from Chairman Albert Turner Jr. Turner said that the funds will be spend on hiring personnel and on equipment to prevent COVID from being spread...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Mavis S. Bennett

Mavis S. Bennett, age 87 of Selma, passed away on August 22 at her residence. A graveside service was August 25 at Pineview Memory Gardens in Valley Grande with Rev. Ryan Skiebe officiating.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Tina Marie Atchison

Tina Marie Atchison, age 54 of Plantersville, passed away August 25 at her home. Funeral services were August 28 from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Wright officiating. Interment followed in Plantersville Baptist cemetery.
PLANTERSVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Authorities investigating case of two missing Demopolis men

State and local authorities are investigating the case of two missing men from Demopolis. Both men went missing in August. One was Damon Gibson, 28. He was last seen on Highway 80 East. The other is Thomas Taylor, 48, who was last seen near Strawberry and Pettus Street, wearing a...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Lowndes County man dead after hit and run in Montgomery

A man from the Burkville community in Lowndes County is dead after a hit and run incident in Montgomery. Police have opened an investigation into the death of Demetrious Williams, 30, who was killed around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an AL.com report. The crash happened at the East...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Meadowview sees bright spot in fourth loss of season

The AISA 8-man football Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their fourth game of the season against the Springwood School Wildcats by a score of 60-8 at home on Friday, Sept. 9. Don White, MCS head football coach and athletic director, said however, “There were a few bright spots again.” He...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Morgan Academy falls in weather-shortened contest 48-6

In a game that proved as ugly as the weather which shortened it, the Morgan Academy Rebels fell to the Lee-Scott Academy Warriors 48-6 in a regional AISA Class AAA contest on Thursday, Sept. 8. Danny Raines, Morgan Academy head football coach and athletic director, said, “Lee-Scott is a very...
SELMA, AL

