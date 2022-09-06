Read full article on original website
Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Crews battle residential fire in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department (DFD) responded to a fire Sunday morning on Spring St. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m., when fire units responded to 39 Spring St. A fire was located on the third floor of an occupied multiple dwelling, according to DFD. Officials said the fire reached a […]
Eyewitness News
Ceremonies held in Conn. for 21st anniversary of 9/11
Conn. (WFSB) - Memorials are being held throughout Connecticut on Sunday to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Connecticut fire departments are holding ceremonies and memorials for the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Here is a list of ceremonies that are being held:. Avon Fire Department’s 9/11 Ceremony. The ceremony...
NewsTimes
New Milford aims to replace one of worst bridges in Litchfield County. Why some are concerned
NEW MILFORD - Nearly a dozen residents raised concerns about road closures, safety and access to emergency services recently at the public information meeting for the proposed replacement of the Merryall Road bridge. With a rating of four out of 10, the Merryall Road bridge (located over the West Aspetuck...
WCVB
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
longisland.com
9 Fire Departments Fight Syosset Home Engulfed in Flames
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a Fire that occurred in Syosset on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 4:42 pm. According to detectives, officers responded to a residence located at 43 Bluebird Drive and observed the home fully engulfed in flames. The officers were met by a 42-year-old male homeowner who informed police that everyone was out of the house. The Syosset Fire Department, with the assistance from Jericho Fire Department, Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department, Oyster Bay Fire Department, Plainview Fire Department, Westbury Fire Department, Hicksville Fire Department, Bethpage Fire Department and Locust Valley Fire Department, all responded to the scene.
Eyewitness News
Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
milfordmirror.com
Why are there so many car dealers in Milford?
MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange. And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership...
News 12
Broken elevator leaves residents trapped in their apartments
Bridgeport residents at Harborview Towers on East Washington Avenue say they are angry over the "on-again, off-again" elevator service in their building. Residents say on any given day, one of the buildings two elevators is bound to be out of service. They say when it comes to getting groceries or medical care, they have no choice but to take the stairs, which is difficult since many of them are seniors or disabled.
Eyewitness News
Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
New Haven Independent
Cause Of Derby House Fire Under Investigation
DERBY — The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that was reported just before dawn on Sunday (Sept. 11). There were no major injuries reported, although one firefighter was getting evaluated by EMS for possible dehydration. Update: one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being attacked by a dog, according to a post on the Derby Fire Department Facebook page.
Register Citizen
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Eyewitness News
Woman struck by car while jogging in Wallingford: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman was struck by a car while she was running on Center Street in Wallingford. According to police reports, the accident happened around 11:37 am on Friday. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman with injuries. She was taken to Yale New Haven...
91 Puritan Drive, Port Chester, NY 10573 - $1,425,000
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 91 Puritan Drive in Port Chester is listed at $1,425,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Eyewitness News
Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended. Updated: 5 hours ago. This...
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
News 12
Crews extinguish Norwalk kitchen fire; dog treated for smoke inhalation
Authorities responded to a kitchen fire in Norwalk late Friday night. It happened in a two apartment unit on France Street. No people were injured but a dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for breathing in too much smoke. That dog was reportedly doing better on arrival at the...
