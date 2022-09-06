ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 8

Kathy Priest
4d ago

why are his parents not being held? A traumatic head injury begs for precautionary measures pending further investigation. They could run. And they could crack under pressure in jail.

Reply(1)
12
Red Head 1
4d ago

brain injury at 2-mos. what could a 2mos old do other than eat and sleep? Too much crying gets a whack upside the head? Repulsive and shameful

Reply(1)
10
divinity raniya Kyle
4d ago

You protect your kids with your life. Until they are old enough to do it themselves. Some people make me sick. Give the child to someone who can love them if you can't or won't. R.I.Paradise sweet 7.

Reply
6
 

CBS 58

Overnight shooting leads to death of 16-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., near 65th St. and Villard Ave. a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate two non-fatal overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at approximately 9:51 p.m. near 5th St. and Concordia Ave. a 48-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument and physical altercation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff

DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
DELAFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
CBS 58

Shooting near Sherman and Capitol Drive, bus struck

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Sherman and West Capitol Drive. Police say an unknown suspect(s) fired shots from a vehicle at the victim's vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old Milwaukee a man. He was taken to a local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Public Safety
CBS 58

Car crashes into apartment building, driver flees

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Milwaukee police say a car being pursued by the Milwaukee Police Department crashed into an apartment building near Burnham and Miller Park Way around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Sept. 9. Police say no injuries were reported and that the driver of the car...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment, driver wanted

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver crashed their car into the side of an apartment building early Friday morning, Sept. 9 near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. What started as an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. Milwaukee police...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
MILWAUKEE, WI

