Read full article on original website
Kathy Priest
4d ago
why are his parents not being held? A traumatic head injury begs for precautionary measures pending further investigation. They could run. And they could crack under pressure in jail.
Reply(1)
12
Red Head 1
4d ago
brain injury at 2-mos. what could a 2mos old do other than eat and sleep? Too much crying gets a whack upside the head? Repulsive and shameful
Reply(1)
10
divinity raniya Kyle
4d ago
You protect your kids with your life. Until they are old enough to do it themselves. Some people make me sick. Give the child to someone who can love them if you can't or won't. R.I.Paradise sweet 7.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
24-year-old man dead in crash near 95th and Lincoln Saturday, others injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash in West Allis last night, on Sept. 9. Police say there was a head-on collision at about 10:00 p.m. near 95th and Lincoln. Several people from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals. No word on their conditions.
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting leads to death of 16-year-old Milwaukee boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., near 65th St. and Villard Ave. a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate two non-fatal overnight shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at approximately 9:51 p.m. near 5th St. and Concordia Ave. a 48-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument and physical altercation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Western Wisconsin community rallies for farmer still hospitalized 11 months after getting COVID
FREDERIC, Wis. — Adam Hedlund was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October, and since then, it's been both a battle for him in the hospital and for his family at home. "We need him home. We need daddy home," said Annie Hedlund, Adam’s wife of five years. Adam is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
Chicago woman starts eviction process against stranger who moved into vacant home, refuses to leave
"I'm not going to stop until she's out. It's just not right," said Chatham homeowner Danielle Cruz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
wwisradio.com
Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
CBS 58
Shooting near Sherman and Capitol Drive, bus struck
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Sherman and West Capitol Drive. Police say an unknown suspect(s) fired shots from a vehicle at the victim's vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Police say the victim is a 25-year-old Milwaukee a man. He was taken to a local...
CBS 58
Milwaukee officials face questions following man's death on Kilbourn Avenue bridge
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials in the city of Milwaukee are facing questions after a man died on the Kilbourn Avenue bridge. Seventy-seven-year-old Richard Dujardin of Rhode Island died last month when the bridge opened with him on it. We're learning video of the incident does not exist. Officials say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Car crashes into apartment building, driver flees
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Milwaukee police say a car being pursued by the Milwaukee Police Department crashed into an apartment building near Burnham and Miller Park Way around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Sept. 9. Police say no injuries were reported and that the driver of the car...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment, driver wanted
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver crashed their car into the side of an apartment building early Friday morning, Sept. 9 near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. What started as an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. Milwaukee police...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
CBS 58
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight near Fond Du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:40 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Ave. and Baldwin St. A 36-year-old Milwaukee female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.. The...
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say
Surveillance video captured a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for the child, Chicago police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Illinois officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers
ZION, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in, police said. Zion police were responding Thursday night to an emergency call from a woman who said one of her relatives was trying to break into her home, police said. When […]
Comments / 8