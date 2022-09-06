Read full article on original website
Related
Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow
Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
EMEA Daily: Cazoo Pulls Out of EU; Pleo Teams With Yapily
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the online car seller Cazoo announced that it would wind down its business in mainland Europe and Pleo and Yapily unveiled a new SMB cashflow solution. Following a strategic review of its business in mainland Europe, Cazoo Thursday announced in a statement...
A Rough Guide to Europe’s Open Banking Platforms
It is now nearly seven years since the European Commission passed the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and nearly three years since the final deadline for all businesses within the European Union to comply with PSD2’s technical standards. Stepping up to help banks meet the requirements of the directive...
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL
French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Telco APIs Are Enhancing Africa’s Mobile Money Ecosystem
In Europe, open banking is associated with a wave of open application programming interfaces (APIs) rolled out by banks that allow authorized third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But in Africa, while similar initiatives are certainly gaining traction, open banking APIs are only so useful in the...
Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks
Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
Bank Battle Looms if Treasury Throws Weight Behind Digital Dollar
A report that the Treasury Department is going to recommend the creation of a digital dollar right up to the point of deciding whether one is actually in the national interest is effectively recommending the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). The news came from crypto industry...
What’s a Wrapped Token: Cross-Chain Cryptos Open Blockchain Commerce
If you want to do business or invest in crypto, sending funds from one blockchain to another is one of the biggest hassles. Cross-chain payments are particularly problematic in decentralized finance (DeFi), where yield-farming profits often rely on moving funds from one project to another quickly. But any commerce between different blockchains requires using a native token from the correct chain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities
A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
Misfits Market’s Imperfect Foods Deal Latest in eGrocery Consolidation
From merchants to tech providers, the online grocery space is beginning to take shape, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) winnowing some of the smaller players and reshaping the competitive landscape. Most recently, sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market announced Wednesday (Sept. 7) its acquisition of another anti-food-waste eGrocer, Imperfect Foods, for...
Report: Crypto May be Part of Adam Neumann’s New Startup, Flow
Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s new residential real estate startup will reportedly include a digital wallet enabling the use of cryptocurrencies. The startup Neumann helped found, which is called Flow, may include a digital wallet that would handle not only crypto but also other financial services, such as connecting to a bank account, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA Daily: Amazon Buys Cloostermans; Wise Brings SWIFT to Neobanks
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon acquired the Belgian robotics company Cloostermans and Wise Platform launched a new solution to help banks enable their customers to receive SWIFT transfers. Seeking to boost its sustainability and reach new customers, Swiss athletic footwear and apparel brand On — which...
Darktrace Shares Plummet as Takeover Deal Collapses
Shares in Darktrace tumbled more than 30% on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after private equity group Thoma Bravo announced it would not make an offer for the British cybersecurity firm. In a statement reported in the Financial Times, Darktrace said “early stage discussions took place with Thoma Bravo about a...
Fidel API Names Mastercard Vet Salman Syed as COO
Financial infrastructure platform Fidel API has appointed Salman Syed as chief operating officer as part of its goal of expanding in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Fidel API said in an emailed news release Thursday (Sept. 8) that Syed will lead the company’s go-to-market and operational...
Bankman-Fried’s FTX Unit Picks up 30% of SkyBridge for Undisclosed Terms
The investment arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX is acquiring a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital for undisclosed terms. The multi-stage venture capital fund FTX Ventures is backing global alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital with additional working capital to fund growth initiatives and new product launches, according to a Friday (Sept. 9) press release.
Uala Wants to Tap Into Mexico’s $60B Remittance Market
Argentina-based FinTech Uala will let its customers in Mexico receive money from abroad in an attempt to capitalize on the burgeoning $60 billion remittances market. The new service will be overseen by ABC Capital, a Mexican bank Uala is in the process of acquiring, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 9). “We’re...
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Car Importers Tap Power of Platforms to Tame Price Volatility
In a way, used cars are like stocks, options and bonds from the point of view of Ryan Davidson, founder and CEO of Trade X, in that volatility is an opportunity for profit. “Inflation and volatility [are] actually what drives our business,” Davidson said. “The more of that, the more opportunities there are to have mispriced vehicles, and so we thrive on it, and the more that exists, the more opportunities there are for transactions to convert.”
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0