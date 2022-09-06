ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Georgetown’s ‘Art All Night’ Set for Friday, Sept. 23

Georgetown’s Art All Night will return for its second year along the Wisconsin Avenue business corridor on Friday, September 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and the festival’s organizers at Georgetown Main Street (GMS) are brimming with excitement. On Instagram yesterday, GMS, who’s partnering on the event...
