Read full article on original website
Related
Misfits Market’s Imperfect Foods Deal Latest in eGrocery Consolidation
From merchants to tech providers, the online grocery space is beginning to take shape, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) winnowing some of the smaller players and reshaping the competitive landscape. Most recently, sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market announced Wednesday (Sept. 7) its acquisition of another anti-food-waste eGrocer, Imperfect Foods, for...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Companies Tackle Commerce Challenges
Today in B2B payments, Reach adds an integration that lets online merchants more quickly start selling internationally, Arcadier chooses Nuvei to meet the payments needs of different marketplaces and Bond helps companies deploy commercial charge cards without having to write code. Plus, Standard Chartered tests MonetaGo’s solution for duplicate financing fraud, and Briq acquires Swipez.
Arcadier Selects Nuvei as Marketplace Platform Payment Partner
SaaS B2C and B2B marketplace platform Arcadier has selected payment platform Nuvei as its preferred payment partner in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With the addition of Nuvei to Arcadier’s platform, marketplace merchants will have access to customized and optimized payment flows, customizable reporting and...
Reach Adds Low-Code Cross-Border B2B, B2C eCommerce Integration
Cross-border payment platform Reach has launched a low-code cross-border eCommerce integration designed to help online merchants more quickly start selling internationally. With the new integration, dubbed “Reach Drop-In,” businesses can integrate this tool with their existing online B2B or B2C storefront with just a few lines of code, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL
French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Car Importers Tap Power of Platforms to Tame Price Volatility
In a way, used cars are like stocks, options and bonds from the point of view of Ryan Davidson, founder and CEO of Trade X, in that volatility is an opportunity for profit. “Inflation and volatility [are] actually what drives our business,” Davidson said. “The more of that, the more opportunities there are to have mispriced vehicles, and so we thrive on it, and the more that exists, the more opportunities there are for transactions to convert.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Rough Guide to Europe’s Open Banking Platforms
It is now nearly seven years since the European Commission passed the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), and nearly three years since the final deadline for all businesses within the European Union to comply with PSD2’s technical standards. Stepping up to help banks meet the requirements of the directive...
Fly Now Pay Later Selects Receeve for Collections and Recovery
Debt recovery platform Receeve announced it has been selected by buy now, pay later (BNPL) travel firm Fly Now Pay Later for its collections and recovery management solution. “The Fly Now Pay Later team is embracing a fast-paced global growth plan capitalising on rising travel demand, especially now that travel restrictions have been fully withdrawn,” Receeve Co-founder and CEO Paul Jozefak said in a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release. “At receeve, we are thrilled to support our new customer’s international expansion and excellent customer focus.”
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Bring Deals, Products
Today in B2B payments, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and Anchor collaborate to offer discounts on autonomous billing, Sage and Square team up to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale (POS) software, and Pledg and Allianz Trade partner to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Plus, Aurora acquires One Payments.
Fidel API Names Mastercard Vet Salman Syed as COO
Financial infrastructure platform Fidel API has appointed Salman Syed as chief operating officer as part of its goal of expanding in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Fidel API said in an emailed news release Thursday (Sept. 8) that Syed will lead the company’s go-to-market and operational...
Software, Payments Firm Cantaloupe Names Current COO Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Cantaloupe, which works in digital payments and software services for the unattended retail market, has added a new CEO in Ravi Venkatesan, a press release says. Venkatesan, the current COO of the company, will take his new job as of Oct. 1 this year, succeeding current CEO Sean Feeney, who will step down Sept. 30.
Wise Platform Brings SWIFT Transfers to Neobanks
Wise Platform, the enterprise-facing branch of cross-border payments firm Wise, announced Friday (Sept. 9) the launch of its new SWIFT Receive service, which will allow Wise client institutions to facilitate cross-border payments, even if their bank is not connected to SWIFT. The new service is likely to be well received...
Checkout.com Intros Bespoke Solution to Support Marketplace Growth
Full stack payments firm Checkout.com is launching a new customized flexible solution to accommodate marketplaces and sellers in a digital economy that is always developing and advancing. The launch of Checkout.com’s latest tool, Integrated Platforms, is intended to assist the increasing number of people selling online by enabling marketplaces to...
Amazon Acquires Belgian Warehouse Automation Firm Cloostermans
Aiming to makes its workplaces “safer, simpler and more productive,” Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire Belgium-based mechatronics solution designer and manufacturer Cloostermans. Cloostermans’ technology is already used in Amazon facilities to move palettes and totes and to package products for delivery. With the acquisition, Amazon will...
Future FinTech Unit Advances Move to Add Alpha Intl Securities
A subsidiary of a blockchain application technology developer is moving forward in its acquisition bid for a Korean financial services firm that provides online brokerage services, IPOs and other related services. Future FinTech Hong Kong Limited (FTFT HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), signed a...
DSW Parent Grows by Adding Own Brands to Retail Offering
The company best known for its retail stores called DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse has reportedly been growing its margins by also producing goods and selling them through other retailers as well as its own brick-and-mortar and online stores. Beginning four years ago, in response to footwear brands selling their products...
Lowe’s, Instacart Offer Nationwide Same-Day Delivery
Lowe’s and grocery delivery firm Instacart have rolled out a new same-day delivery option across the U.S., a company press release says. Lowe’s will reportedly be one of the first retailers on Instacart’s app to debut same-day and scheduled delivery for large items, up to 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds. Customers will be able to order small Halloween inflatables, fire pit items and grills, among other things needed for people to start getting their homes ready for the fall holidays.
Aurora Acquires SMB Payment Firm One Payment
Payments technology provider Aurora Payments has acquired One Payment, the company announced Thursday (Sept. 8). Based in Florida, One Payment has a portfolio of more than 6,000 merchants, with a focus on minority-owned small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Aurora said in a news release. “With over $1 billion of volume...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0