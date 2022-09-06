In a way, used cars are like stocks, options and bonds from the point of view of Ryan Davidson, founder and CEO of Trade X, in that volatility is an opportunity for profit. “Inflation and volatility [are] actually what drives our business,” Davidson said. “The more of that, the more opportunities there are to have mispriced vehicles, and so we thrive on it, and the more that exists, the more opportunities there are for transactions to convert.”

