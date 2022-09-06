Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss defense flexes muscles in 59-3 win over Central Arkansas
Ole Miss secured their second consecutive victory on Saturday as they steamrolled Central Arkansas in a lopsided blowout. The Rebels held UCA to just 79 yards of total offense in the first half and 233 yards overall—shutting them down at seemingly every turn en route to a 59-3 blowout.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas: how to watch Saturday’s game
Ole Miss faces off with Central Arkansas on Saturday a week after defeating Troy 28-10 in their home opener. Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer is poised to make the first start of his collegiate career as the Rebels look to improve on last week’s up-and-down performance. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s game:
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette comes up short against Southaven to fall to 1-2
Lafayette football came up just short against Southaven on Friday as they fell 33-28 in a back-and-forth contest. The Commodores struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm against the Chargers—turning the ball over twice and punting twice in the first half alone. Running back Jay Reed was the bright...
Oxford Eagle
No. 9 Ole Miss soccer stays rolling, tops Western Kentucky
No. 9 Ole Miss keeps the win streak alive with a penalty kick goal giving them a 2-1 victory over Western Kentucky. While the Rebels held possession for most of the first half and had few scoring opportunities, both teams came away tied at the end of one half. Ole Miss shot at the goal twice as many times and took four corner kicks compared to the Lady Toppers’ one in the first 45 minutes of play.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette looking to build momentum as they travel to Southaven
Lafayette football travels to Southaven on Friday to take on the Chargers after coming away with a dominant bounce-back win over Horn Lake in their home opener last week. The Commodores (1-1) cruised to a 50-13 victory over the Eagles as they bounced back in a big way following a 34-0 loss to Tupelo in week one.
Oxford Eagle
Visit Oxford Content Manager Earns ‘Travel Marketing Professional’ Certification
Hanna Teevan, Digital Content Manager at Visit Oxford has completed the three year program of the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and earned certification as a Travel Marketing Professional (TMP). As Digital Content Manager, Hanna is responsible for oversight of all of Visit Oxford’s social media accounts, content creation, delivery and evaluation of strategies as well as managing digital marketing campaigns and website. Hanna was among 29 STS Marketing College graduates in the Class of 2022.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Central Arkansas game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with stealing $2.9M from MSU sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
tippahnews.com
PLANEGATE 2022: Crew takes on the task of dismantling Tupelo plane involved in Saturday’s terrifying hours-long incident
GRAVESTOWN–The aircraft that Corry Paterson, 29, of Shannon is accused of stealing and threatening to crash into the Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo is now being dismantled. That’s so the plane can be properly removed from the Gravestown soybean field where it currently resides. A...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
Man arrested for reportedly conducting drug sales from inside bathroom of Mississippi fast food restaurant
A Mississippi man has been arrested for reportedly conducting drug sales from inside a fast-food restroom bathroom. Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit were working inside the city limits of Baldwyn when they made contact with an individual reportedly trying to conduct drug sales inside McDonald’s bathroom. The Baldwyn...
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette Pediatrics Welcomes New Provider to the Community
Lafayette Pediatric Group is proud to announce that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
