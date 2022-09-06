No. 9 Ole Miss keeps the win streak alive with a penalty kick goal giving them a 2-1 victory over Western Kentucky. While the Rebels held possession for most of the first half and had few scoring opportunities, both teams came away tied at the end of one half. Ole Miss shot at the goal twice as many times and took four corner kicks compared to the Lady Toppers’ one in the first 45 minutes of play.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO