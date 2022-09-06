Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of Andy, to enter plea in 2021 car crash that seriously injured young girl

Read full article on original website
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark pleads no contest to Los Angeles gun charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service. Clark is due back in court early next year,...
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department resolves armed standoff in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was involved in an overnight standoff with an armed suspect barricaded in a residence.
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into school bus in Kansas City
A man on a motorcycle was critically injured after crashing into a school bus near east 24th and Quincy Streets in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
KMBC.com
Suspect arrested after standoff with police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed person was arrested without issue early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say they originally responded to reports of a person pointing a gun at another person after an argument near 108th St. and Bristol Terrace. The call came in at around 10 p.m. Friday night.
Police respond to life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound
Police responded to a life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound past Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured near Holmes Road
Three people are injured after an overnight crash early Saturday morning. near Holmes Road.
KCTV 5
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
KCPD investigating crash on I-35 near Vivion Raod
Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries.
Independence Police locate formerly missing man
The Independence, Missouri, Police Department has located a formerly missing man.
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
Man charged after allegedly striking KCPD officer in Westport
Jaymon Lars is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic stop and striking a Kansas City police officer.
Kansas City, Kansas, police officer charged with domestic assault, other crimes
The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office files felony charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.
KMBC.com
1 killed in three-vehicle crash near Trimble
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Trimble, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The highway patrol said the wreck was reported on U.S. 169 Highway at Highway Z. Troopers said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation...
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
Friends mourn loss of mother allegedly killed by husband in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greggory Dull will tell you a homicide in the city is a rare occurrence, with the last happening in 2014.
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
KCTV 5
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school. UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the incident. Police said no one has been hit by any...
Man in serious condition after Independence shooting, suspect arrested
The Independence Police Department says a victim is in serious condition following a Wednesday evening shooting.
KMBC.com
Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
